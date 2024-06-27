Constable Arrested For Raping, Blackmailing Minor Girl For 4 Yrs In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A police constable was arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly raping a minor girl multiple times in the last four years by promising to marry her and blackmailing her. Also, departmental proceedings will be initiated against him, police said.

The accused, Pradeep is a 2020-batch constable, currently posted in Rajendranagar police station. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family, a case was registered against him under Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The complainant said that the accused had befriended the minor girl four years ago and had sexually exploited her multiple times by promising to marry her. He had also recorded her obscene videos and threatened to post those online. When the girl informed her parents, they approached police.

"When the victim asked him to marry her he told that he had got married last year. He even blackmailed her with the videos that he had in his possession," police said.

According to Rajendranagar ACP T. Srinivas, Pradeep, a constable at Rajendranagar police station was earlier posted at Pate Basheerabad police station. He said that the girl's parents complained that the accused raped her for four years and based on which, a case was filed against him.

"A probe was launched after parents of the girl complained that the accused had raped their daughter multiple times in the last four years by promising to marry her. The accused constable, Pradeep, has some videos of the girl and started blackmailing the victim with those. We have arrested the accused and registered a case under the POSCO Act. Also, departmental action will be taken against him," Srinivas said.

