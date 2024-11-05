Conspiracy Was Hatched To Defeat Me In Polls, Even Kill Me: Haryana Minister Anil Vij

Ambala: Haryana energy minister Anil Vij has claimed that a conspiracy was hatched by the administration to defeat him during the elections.

"The administration tried all means to defeat Anil Vij. Now, why they did so and under whose instruction is a matter that needs to be probed into. I would not level any allegations. But to impact the polls, efforts were taken to create bloodshed so that Vij or any of his party workers would be killed," Vij said.

The cabinet minister further alleged that administration had stopped construction of the approved roads but these have now started. "If tender had earlier been floated then the construction could have started during the elections as well. But work was stopped without any reason," he said.

Addressing a thanksgiving programme of BJP workers in Ambala, Vij said, "Haryana Assembly Elections was different in many ways. Some people tried to harm us by betraying us. They remained ministers for 10 years and when the opportunity came, they switched over to the other side. I had said in my first meeting that whoever wants to go, may leave as doors are open."

Vij said he had already told the rebel BJP leaders that he will not plead anyone to return. "I told that if even 10 committed workers remain with me, I will win this election. This is what exactly happened," he said hinting that BJP leaders had tried their best to defeat him.

The minister said that despite informing administrative officials, no security arrangements were made at an earlier programme. "Some people were protesting holding two flags, one of Congress and the other of Kisan Morcha. My supporters took me out from there. If something had happened there, who would have been responsible for it?"

Vij issued a stern warning to the officers and party leaders who rebelled against him saying they should not partcipate at this programme. "Either they leave or I will show them the way out with evidence," he added.