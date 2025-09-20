Conspiracy To Link Keezhadi And Manalur To Mahabharata, Says Archaeologist Amarnath Ramakrishna
He said such claims are being made even before the release of Keezhadi excavation report.
Published : September 20, 2025 at 9:00 PM IST
Madurai: Director (Antiquity) of National Mission on Monuments and Antiquities Amarnath Ramakrishna has created a stir by saying that there is a conspiracy to link Keezhadi and Manalur areas with the Mahabharata.
Speaking at the centenary seminar of Indus Valley Civilization here, he said, "Civilizations are created by humans and not God. Such civilizations created by humans are constructed with legends and stories are converted into history. Today we are forced to refute that. History should be built on the basis of evidence. There are people who have come to me to debate on the sources present in the Ramayana and the Mahabharata".
He said there is a reference to the Pandya king in the Mahabharata. The first two phases of the Keezhadi excavation report have not been published yet. But, before that, recently, some research students from the Department of Environment of Anna University wrote an article linking Keezhadi with the Mahabharata, called 'Manalur Keezhadi Mahabharata', Ramakrishna said.
"The Keezhadi excavation report has not been released yet. No one even knows what is in it. In such a situation, we must take note here that a myth is being constructed before its release," he added.
The noted archaeologist said, "What is the connection between the Mahabharata and Keezhadi? Even after excavating the place. I myself do not know of it. They are trying to link it with the Mahabharata by using the reference of Kundhi Devi Chaturvedi Mangalam found in Konthagai near Keezhadi in the 13th century AD. There is no evidence-based process here".
He said a village called Manalur near Keezhadi was previously linked to the Mahabharata. "In 1880, a Russian Sanskrit scholar named Posto Obed compared and studied Manalur and the Mahabharata. He worked as a Sanskrit professor at Presidency College, Chennai. He had associated Manalur with the legend of Chitrangada, which appears in the story of Arjuna in the Mahabharata. However, Chitrangada is a place associated with Manipur. Even today, the tribals of Manipur treat Chitrangada as an art form," he said.
R Balakrishnan, Director of the World Tamil Research Institute, spoke on the topic 'Sindhu+Vaigai x Saraswati'. Tamilselvan, a member of the state executive committee of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association, presided over the event. State president Madukkur Ramalingam delivered the inaugural address.
