ETV Bharat / state

Conspiracy To Link Keezhadi And Manalur To Mahabharata, Says Archaeologist Amarnath Ramakrishna

Madurai: Director (Antiquity) of National Mission on Monuments and Antiquities Amarnath Ramakrishna has created a stir by saying that there is a conspiracy to link Keezhadi and Manalur areas with the Mahabharata.

Speaking at the centenary seminar of Indus Valley Civilization here, he said, "Civilizations are created by humans and not God. Such civilizations created by humans are constructed with legends and stories are converted into history. Today we are forced to refute that. History should be built on the basis of evidence. There are people who have come to me to debate on the sources present in the Ramayana and the Mahabharata".

He said there is a reference to the Pandya king in the Mahabharata. The first two phases of the Keezhadi excavation report have not been published yet. But, before that, recently, some research students from the Department of Environment of Anna University wrote an article linking Keezhadi with the Mahabharata, called 'Manalur Keezhadi Mahabharata', Ramakrishna said.

"The Keezhadi excavation report has not been released yet. No one even knows what is in it. In such a situation, we must take note here that a myth is being constructed before its release," he added.