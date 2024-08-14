Conspiracy On To Create 'Banglastan' With Parts Of Jharkhand, Bengal, Bihar: Babulal Marandi

Ranchi: While security has been intensified across the Indo-Bangladesh border, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi on Wednesday alleged that conspiracy is on to create a country called 'Banglastan' by including vast areas of Santhal-dominated Jharkhand, Bihar's Kishanganj district, West Bengal, parts of north-eastern states, Nepal and Myanmar.

Marandi said he has got information from intelligence agencies about this matter and claimed that fundamentalists were trying to wage a war against the non-Muslims.

Taking to his X handle, Marandi said intelligence agencies have said that there is a conspiracy to create a country called 'Banglastan' and "after the coup of Sheikh Hasina government on August 5, the fundamentalists are trying to fulfill the goal of Ghazwatul-Hind (war against non-Muslims) and Islamic Bangladesh."

"The situation arising in Bangladesh and the dangerous intentions of the fundamentalists are extremely sensitive for the entire country as well as Jharkhand. The way the population of Bangladeshi Muslims has suddenly increased in Jharkhand, it seems that Congress and JMM are also engaged in fulfilling the intentions of the fundamentalists," he tweeted.

The BJP leader said that parties like Congress and JMM, that divide the country and society for political gains, have always been seen standing with foreign forces for power. "Therefore, in this difficult time, along with the tribal community, the three and a half crore residents of Jharkhand also need to be alert," he pointed out.

Marandi has also shared a copy of an article of 'Bartaman' magazine on social media. According to which, religious fundamentalists are gaining dominance in Bangladesh after the student movement. Jamaat and Hefazat-e-Islam have stated that time has come for Ghazwatul Hind (war against non-Muslims).

As per his post, Islamic Bangladesh talks about including the whole of Bangladesh, West Bengal, a large part of Jharkhand, Kishanganj and Katihar of Bihar, Jhapa of Nepal, Rakhine and Arakan region of Myanmar, Assam, part of Andaman-Nicobar, Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Manipur. Earlier also, fundamentalist organisations like Harkat-ul-Jihadi-Islami and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen of Bangladesh have been demanding to change Bangladesh under different names, the post read.