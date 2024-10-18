Telangana's Conjoined Sisters Who Weather Odds For Over 2 Decades Become A Symbol Of Rare Survival Instinct

Mahabubabad: Call it a tale of sheer survival instinct to live without giving up or whatever you may want to call. The conjoined twins of Telangana have become a symbol of grit and inspiration for others with similar challenges.

Veena and Vani, who hail from Beerishettigudem village in Danthalapalle Mandal of Mahabubabad district, are celebrating their 22nd birthday on Friday. Their parents continue to seek assistance from the government and doctors to surgically separate them, a plea that has remained unanswered for more than two decades. From birth until the age of 13, the twins were cared for at Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad and were later moved to Shishu Vihar, a state home for children.

Joint Beginnings

Born on October 16, 2003, to Maragani Murali and Nagalakshmi, Veena and Vani are the second and third among four daughters. The conjoined twins have lived their entire lives with their heads yoked together. Due to the family's financial constraints, the twins were initially treated by Dr. Nayudamma in Guntur for two years before being transferred to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad in 2006.

The family’s hope for surgical separation led them to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where extensive medical tests were conducted. However, after three months of evaluations, doctors determined that separating the twins was too risky and decided against surgery.

A Life of Uncertainty

Over the years, various doctors from around the world have expressed interest in performing the delicate and complex surgery required to separate the twins. Despite this, the parents have faced constant obstacles, both financially and bureaucratically, in obtaining government assistance for the surgery. Multiple appeals to past Chief Ministers have not yielded the desired results.

The twins' parents, deeply pained by the situation, have expressed their anguish, stating that the longer the surgery is delayed, the more difficult life becomes for their daughters. Unable to leave their children behind and see them endure daily struggles, they continue to plead for help.

Continuing with Hope

Despite these challenges, Veena and Vani have shown remarkable resilience. At present, the twins are pursuing their final year of a CA degree at Shishu Vihar. They are determined to achieve academic success, even as they face physical and emotional challenges that few can imagine.

As Veena and Vani step into their 22nd year, their story serves as a reminder for others to view them with compassion and support them. Their parents’ wish for a better future through surgery still remains alive, as they continue to wait for a miracle.