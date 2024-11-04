Conjoined Twins In Shahdol Born With One Heart

Shahdol: In a rare occurrence, conjoined twins born in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol Medical College have two bodies but one set of heart, liver and kidneys. Experts say surgical separation is both complicated and risky since the twins share vital organs.

Medical college superintendent Dr Nagendra Singh said, "The twins are joined to the chest and have only one heart. They are presently being treated in the SNCU ward."

Varsha Jogi, wife of Ravi Jogi, a resident of Kotma in Anuppur district, went into labour and was admitted to Shahdol Medical College, where she underwent a caesarean section.

According to experts, such cases come up only occasionally, in which two embryos stick to each other inside the womb during the initial stages of fertilization resulting in such a condition.

Dr Singh said, "Such newborns are also called Simmons twins. They have two heads but one liver, heart, kidney and bladder. One child is born like this out of two lakh children in the world."

Shahdol Medical College superintendent said that the bodies of the twins have not been able to develop in a normal way and are joined in the chest. "Surgical separation is very risky as they share the same heart and vital organs. They are being examined closely to see if there is any other deformity or not,'' Dr Singh said.

The family said that they are worried about the wellbeing of the kids and unable to understand as to how they can raise them properly. The family is also concerned about taking care of the twins as they are joined at the chest.

Experts said in 95 percent of such cases, the babies have a very short life span and in many cases one of the twins dies or is stillborn.