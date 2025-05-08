Congress’s UP Chief Ajay Rai Booked For Allegedly Mocking Rafale Fighter Jet

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Police have filed an FIR against state Congress President Ajay Rai for allegedly mocking the Rafale fighter aircraft by tying lemon and chillies to a toy plane. This comes following a complaint against him at Chetganj Police Station.

The complaint was lodged by Pradeep Gupta, President of the Hindu Shakti Vahini, following which police have filed a case against Rai under Sections 107(1) and 353(2) for “disturbing public peace, spreading misinformation, and making inflammatory remarks.” He may face up to two years of imprisonment along with a fine if found guilty.

The Congress leader’s statement comes during a press conference held by Ajay Rai in Varanasi on May 4, during which he reportedly called the Rafael jet a toy.

“When the government bought Rafale, the Defence Minister tied lemon and chilli to it. Has the Rafale come here just to be adorned with lemon and chilli?”

“When will the lemon be removed from Rafale, and when will it perform its actual duty? The public wants to know. The family of Shubham, who was martyred in the Pahalgam terror attack, also seeks answers. When will the government deploy it to deliver justice?”

Further criticising the government, Rai said that the martyrs of the country are asking whether Rafale jets were acquired to respond strongly to terrorists or merely for display.

“We are all waiting. We want terrorists to be dealt with strictly,” he remarked.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly condemned Rai’s comments. “Ajay Rai has insulted the Indian armed forces by calling Rafale a toy. This statement appears to be made at the behest of Rahul Gandhi. Pakistani media are using it for propaganda purposes. The Congress is playing with national security,” said a spokesperson.