Congress' Hunger Strike For Jammu And Kashmir’s Statehood Continues; NC, PDD Refuse To Join

Srinagar: The hunger strike of the Congress party in Jammu and Kashmir to demand statehood continued for the second day on Sunday, with senior party leader Pawan Khera joining the protesters in Srinagar. A similar protest was held in winter capital Jammu.

The Congress unit of Jammu and Kashmir has launched a "chain hunger strike" for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of Article 370 abrogation.

Jammu Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee President, Tariq Hameed Karra led the hunger strike on Saturday (August 9) when the party began its 12-day hunger strike (August 9-21) for statehood restoration to Jammu and Kashmir.

Khera, In-charge Media and Communication Department of All India Congress Committee, said the hunger strike was part of the ongoing campaign- 'Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq'(Our statehood, our right).

Congress leader Pawan Khera (M) participates in the party's hunger strike to demand statehood to Jammu Kashmir in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

"This movement aims to amplify the call for the immediate restoration of Jammu & Kashmir's statehood and to ensure the protection of the democratic rights of its citizens," he said.

The JKPCC also held a similar protest in winter capital Jammu where JKPCC Chief, Tariq Karra paid floral tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh at Tawi bridge.

Last week, when the Congress announced its hunger strike programme, Karra invited other regional parties including the ruling National Conference and People's Democratic Party to join the protest. However, none of these parties responded or turned up to the protest, even though all these parties are demanding statehood.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah had written a letter to 42 political parties urging them to raise the issue of statehood in the ongoing session of the parliament. Omar had also criticized the Congress for launching its protest program in Delhi by saying the party didn't inform or consult the INDIA bloc partner. The Congress held a three-day Delhi, Srinagar and Jammu Chalo protest for statehood in the last week of July, 2025.

Asked why the NC didn't join Congress hunger strike, NC spokesperson Tahir Syed said the Congress party had launched its "own" protest which is not an INDIA Bloc program.

"Our party is vehemently raising the issue. The government in its first cabinet meeting passed a resolution demanding statehood, the chief minister wrote to 42 political parties, and met the Prime Minister, Home Minister for restoration of statehood. So our struggle is going on for statehood restoration," Syed told ETV Bharat.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) said the party's primary demand was for restoration of special status which was granted to the people of Jammu and Kashmir by the Constitution of India.

"We can't settle from low hanging fruit. Our larger fight is restoration of special status. This is what the constitution of India gives us. If we shift the goalposts, we are tacitly approving what was snatched from us on August 5, 2019," Najmu Saqib, PDP spokesperson told ETV Bharat.

Congress leader Surinder Singh Channi said that the party was not fighting for its own rights but for the whole people of Jammu and Kashmir. "We are not refusing any party to join. It is not too late. They can come and join us," he said.