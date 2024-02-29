Congress Worried over Party's Fate in Assam Ahead of LS Polls

New Delhi: At a time when Congress is facing major challenges in several States as many of the party’s top leaders have shown their interest in joining BJP, the grand old party is now facing a similar challenge in Assam. Being aware of the situation, the central leadership of Congress has asked the State unit to “tactically handle” the situation.

“Yes, we have come across such reports that some senior leaders are in touch with the ruling party. However, we have asked all our leaders to be cautious especially ahead of the Lok Sabha elections,” said a senior leader from AICC to ETV Bharat. According to party sources, Rana Goswami, one of the senior leaders of Congress in Assam is also likely to join BJP in the next few days.

Goswami was the State's working president of Congress and former AICC secretary. The Congress leader on Wednesday submitted his resignation as a member of the party. “I beg to state that I am tendering my resignation as the working president of Assam Congress Pradesh Committee and as an active member of Indian National Congress,” said Goswami in his resignation letter submitted to Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, Assam in-charge for Congress Jitendra Singh, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Bora.

“Yes, we have come to know that Rana Goswami has submitted his resignation. Although I don’t know the details or the reason behind taking such a decision, I am sure members and leaders, who are loyal to the party and also oppose the ideology of BJP will never join the saffron brigade,” said Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Assam Debabrata Saikia to this correspondent.

Two other senior members of the Congress and sitting MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das have openly said that they will support the “developmental activities of BJP.” Both the leaders were later issued with the show cause notice from the APCC. Interestingly, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has already claimed that many senior Congress leaders are in talks with the BJP. Sarma, who is coming to the national capital on Thursday evening, is likely to discuss the issue with BJP president JP Nadda. “He (Himanta Biswa Sarma) is meeting BJP president JP Nadda and other top leadership of the party,” said a senior party member close to Sarma to this correspondent.

