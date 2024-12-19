ETV Bharat / state

Congress Worker's Death: Police Register FIR; Begin Questioning Party Leaders, Workers

Lucknow: The death of a Congress worker during a protest near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly here on Wednesday triggered widespread protests in the state.

The 28-year-old Prabhat Pandey, a worker from Gorakhpur was declared dead upon arrival at the Civil Hospital following a clash between Congress workers and police in the capital city. The protest was held against Home Minister Amit Shah’s controversial remarks about BR Ambedkar.

Congress alleged that Prabhat died due to police excesses against protestors, although an initial probe indicated that “there were no visible injury marks on Prabhat's body,” and the cause of death is still unknown.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Raveena Tyagi said a case had been registered at Hussain Ganj Police Station, and interrogation of various people, including Congress leaders was started.

A police team, led by DCP Tyagi, reached the Congress headquarters on Thursday morning to investigate. “We have started the investigation to ascertain the actual cause of Prabhat’s death. A digital forensic team and other experts have also started questioning different people at Congress headquarters over the incident,” she said.

“We will also question the organisers of the protest, seize CCTV footage, and examine the deceased’s mobile phone as part of the probe,” she said.

After the police visited the party office, Congress workers demonstrated and shouted anti-government slogans, during which an effigy was set on fire. Congress worker Akshat Singh, the vice president of the Congress Youth Wing, also received burns in the incident.

Congress state president Ajay Rai also condemned the incident, alleging that Prabhat died as a result of police brutality. He demanded compensation for Pandey's family, including financial aid and a government job.

Protests Erupt in Meerut