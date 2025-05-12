Congress Worker Killed By Naxalites In Chhattisgarh

Bijapur: Amid the ongoing anti-Naxal offensive by the Chhattisgarh government, Naxalites murdered a Congress worker in Marudbaka area of Bijapur district on Sunday.

According to police officials, the incident took place under Usur police station limits of Marudbaka area. The slain has been identified as Naga Bhandari, who was associated with the grand old party for a long time.

According to sources, the Small Action Group of Maoists dragged Bhandari out of his house at Lingapur village and attacked him with a sharp weapon leading to his on the spot death. On the information of the villagers, a team of police reached the spot and took the body in their possession and sent it for post-mortem.

After committing the murder, the Maoists fled towards the dense forest. Police teams are conducting search operations in the forest in search of the Maoists.

The slain Bhandari has been the Deputy Sarpanch thrice. According to police, Bhandari is the second to be killed by the Naxalites in the family. Earlier, Naga Bhandari's brother Tirupati Bhandari was also killed by Maoists.

The Congress leader's killing comes amid the anti-Naxal offensive across Bastar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stated that Maoism will be eradicated in Chhattisgarh by 31 January 2026. Base camps are being continuously set up in Naxal-affected areas to eliminate Maoists.