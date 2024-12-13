Congress Worker Files Nomination For Pet Dog In Civic Polls

Amritsar: Mehak Rajput, a Congress worker filed the nomination of her pet dog, Jimmy for Amritsar Municipal Corporation (MC) elections.

Mehak, visibly upset over being denied a ticket from her Ward 38, filed Jimmy’s nomination papers on Wednesday. Speaking to the reporters, Mehak said she wanted to field her dog in the election fray as an independent candidate from her ward.

Congress worker Mehak Rajput with her pet dog (ETV Bharat)

Mehak Rajput told reporters that she is a worker of the Congress party and has been rendering her services to the party for 20 years. This time Congress did not give her a chance to contest elections from the area and this time she is angry and wants to field her dog in the election field.

Mehak said, “If the administration does not accept my dog’s nomination, I will contest the election as an independent candidate. This shows my frustration with the party’s disregard for my work and loyalty over the past two decades.”

When asked about the reason for the cancellation of her ticket, Mehak said, "Whether it was day or night, I was always there to help people. Whenever there was a fight in the neighbourhood or area, I was there to sort the matter.

Mehak said, "I am angry with Congress for denying my ticket and fielding someone else in the election field." She has decided to field her dog in the election field.

The process of filing nominations started on December 9 and the last date was December 12. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on December 13 and the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is December 14.

