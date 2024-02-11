Congress Will Remove Farm Laws if We Form Government in 2024, Says Kharge in Punjab

Ludhiana (Punjab): Terming the suspension of three 'black laws' as 'Modi ki chaal' Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said the notification to cancel the laws is still awaited.

He adding that Congress will remove these laws if the grand old party forms the government in 2024. The statement comes after some farmer organisations have given a call to "Delhi Chalo protest" to their supporters on February 13 for their demands of the law on MSP and others. They are likely to sit at the border of Delhi till their demands are met.

While addressing a gathering here, Kharge said, "If they (Centre) do not repeal the three farm laws, our government will be formed in 2024 and we will remove these laws.”

Kharge also congratulated Punjab farmers for initiating a mass protest.

"Farmers were called terrorists and agitators. Should such a party get votes in Punjab? BJP again brings 'Agniveer' scheme for four years. They cancelled the regular recruitment. There is a vacancy of 30 per cent in defence. Do you want 'Agniveer' or join the regular force? Whatever (Narendra) Modiji is doing today, he is doing it against farmers and soldiers," Kharge said.

Kharge added that people of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand want 'Agniveer' or fixed recruitment.

"If you want regular recruitment, it is necessary to overthrow this government. BJP leaders wake up in the morning and the first thing they do is to train guns at Rahul Gandhi and Congress. Rahul (Gandhi) is leading a 'Padyatra' across the country and lending the destitute and poor a voice but BJP doesn't bother about it," he said.

"When you open the TV in the morning, you don't see God but (Narendra) Modiji. If you work for the poor, we will also appreciate you. But the poor in this country are becoming poorer," he concluded. (With Agency Inputs)

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Read More