Congress Will Perform Well In Bihar Assembly Election, Two Party Observers Say

Ali Mehndi and Garvit Singhvi are among the 58 observers appointed by the Congress high command for the Bihar assembly polls scheduled by the end of this year. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Two Congress leaders from Delhi appointed observers by the party high command for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections have expressed hope that the party will perform well in the state polls.

Ali Mehndi and Garvit Singhvi are among the 58 observers appointed by the Congress high command for the Bihar assembly polls scheduled by the end of this year. Mehndi was a candidate from Mustafabad assembly and Garvit Singhvi from Greater Kailash assembly constituency in the Delhi assembly elections. Three major political parties Congress, BJP and JDU, have intensified their preparations for the high-stakes Bihar battle.

Talking to ETV Bharat over the Congress' prospects in Bihar, Singhvi hoped that the grand old party will perform well in the state polls.

“I am very eager and excited about this new responsibility and working in the Bihar assembly elections to be held in October-November. The graph of the Congress party has been rising continuously for a long time. This time Congress will also perform better in Bihar assembly elections,” he said.

Singhvi said that the party's Bihar observers will give “100 percent in whichever assembly constituency we are given responsibility for”.

“Just as Greater Kailash is an urban assembly seat, I hope that I am given the responsibility of observing an urban assembly seat in Bihar too. I will work under the guidance of senior party leaders with my 22 years of experience and hard work”.