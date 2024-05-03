Congress Will Handover Rights of OBCs, Backward Classes to Muslims: PM Modi in Jharkhand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Congress of aiming to take away SC/ST/OBC reservations and allocate them to Muslims, alleging the party's intention to sow religious divisions in the country. As long as Modi is alive, the Congress will not be allowed to exploit the quotas meant for tribal and OBC communities," he said.

Addressing the 'Maha Vijay Sankalp Sabha' at Tata College Ground in Jharkhand'd Chaibasa, the Prime Minister said a "fatwa" was issued in Karnataka and overnight all Muslims there were converted into OBCs.

Modi added that it was the BJP, which created a separate Jharkhand state, whereas JMM has joined hands with such political leaders of the INDIA bloc, who used to say that a separate state can be created over their dead bodies, apparently referring to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, who had opposed statehood status to Jharkhand.

He said Jharkhand is the land of Birsa Munda and revolutionaries, who sacrificed their lives for the nation. "Your affection and blessings are Modi's strength. BJP and Jharkhand's relationship is of heart's bond. If anyone understands the sentiments of Jharkhand and solves its issues, it is the BJP. We know what is in your mind. What do you want? BJP and Atalji created Jharkhand. Congress opposed its creation. It put a brake on Jharkhand's development. It wants to give credit of Independence to only one family," Modi said.

Congress put a brake on Jharkhand's development as it was accustomed to planning sitting in AC rooms in Delhi whereas BJP planned from the grassroots, he pointed out. He sought votes for party candidates in two Scheduled Tribe reserved Lok Sabha constituencies Singhbhum and Khunti. The party has fielded sitting MP Geeta Kora, who recently switched over her loyalties to BJP from Congress, from Singhbhum and Union Minister Arjun Munda from Khunti.

Modi is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand beginning Friday, during which he will also address two election rallies in Palamu and Gumla on Saturday. (With PTI Inputs)