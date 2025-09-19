ETV Bharat / state

Congress Wants More Seats In 2026 TN Polls, Busy Boosting Organisation

New Delhi: The Congress, which has been a junior ally of the DMK in Tamil Nadu for decades, is trying to expand its presence across the southern state ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

Elections for the 234-member House will be held around April next year. Before that, all the parties, including the DMK, the Congress, the AIADMK, the BJP and the new entrant TVK floated by actor Vijay, are gearing up for the coming contest.

The Congress, which has had a limited presence in Tamil Nadu, contested 25 seats as part of an alliance with the DMK and had won 18 seats in the 2021 assembly elections. Still, the grand old party had decided not to join the government headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin, though it supported the formation in the assembly.

The grand old party is keen to contest more seats in the 2026 polls and has accordingly started working on a plan to expand the Congress base in around 125 seats, including setting up around 21,000 village committees.

"I have asked the state unit to prepare ground for around 125 seats. We have formed around 21,000 village committees comprising 10 members each. The state unit worked tirelessly for the formation of village committees that were formed with proper registration and verification, comprising nearly two lakh members. With this strong grassroots network, the party will be ready to contest 125 seats in Tamil Nadu. The members will be trained to carry out the party's programs soon," All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar told ETV Bharat.

The AICC functionary clarified that the Congress, having expansion plans, will not impact the alliance with the DMK in any way, as the issue of seat-sharing will be decided by the high command.

"If the Congress is stronger in Tamil Nadu, it will only help the alliance. Seat-sharing is a separate issue and will be decided by our high command. But we will certainly contest more seats in 2026," said Chodankar.

According to senior Tamil Nadu Congress leader and AICC functionary Chella Kumar, the Congress has been out of power in the southern state for almost six decades but still has a support base there.

"The Congress will certainly do well in the next year's polls. The party has been out of power but has committed workers across the state. If we work hard and have good leadership, we can get good results," Chella Kumar told ETV Bharat.