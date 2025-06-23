Congress Upbeat Over Nilambur By Poll Win, Dubs It 'Result Of LDF Policies'

New Delhi: The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) was upbeat over the Nilambur assembly by-poll win in Kerala, where the presence of a Left Democratic Front (LDF) turncoat dented the ruling coalition.

The by-poll was being watched with keen interest not only in Kerala but outside the state as well because it was expected to test the strengths of the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) led LDF, which has been in power over the past 9 years and the Congress-led UDF, which is hopeful of returning to power in the 2026 assembly elections.

The Nilambur by-poll also assumed significance as the assembly seat falls under the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, which is represented by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who will lead the next year’s poll campaign.

The Nilambur assembly by-election was held as the sitting LDF MLA P V Anvar left the ruling coalition after making some serious allegations against Chief Minister P Vijayan. Anvar tried his luck with the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), but when things did not work out, he joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which barely had a presence in Kerala. Later, the Election Commission rejected Anvar’s nomination as a TMC candidate on technical grounds but allowed him to contest the by-election as an Independent.

Though Congress managers credited the by-poll win to an aggressive campaign by the UDF leaders and described two days of campaigning by Priyanka Gandhi as an add-on, the role played by CPI-M turncoat Anvar in denting the ruling alliance cannot be underestimated.

UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath, son of senior Congress leader Aryadan Muhammed, defeated his nearest rival CPI-M’s M Swaraj by a margin of 11,000 votes. Anvar, who got around 20,000 votes as an Independent, indirectly helped the UDF nominee sail through. The Bharatiya Janata Party also tried to test the waters by fielding Mohan George, who could win only 6,000 votes.

“The UDF ran a strong campaign and gained vote share across the assembly seat, as indicated by the results from most of the booths. Priyanka Gandhi’s campaigning for two days was an add-on. The UDF had lost in the Nilambur election earlier narrowly but did not give up. The by-poll win indicates strong anti-incumbency against the ruling LDF ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. Priyanka Gandhi will obviously lead the campaign,” All India Congress Committee secretary, Kerala, Mansoor Khan told ETV Bharat.

In fact, there were reports that Anvar was keen to join the UDF before the by-election but decided to contest as an Independent when the Congress named Shoukath as the UDF candidate.

AICC secretary in charge, Keralla, P V Mohan, said that the ruling LDF tried to influence and win the by-election and even took the help from the RSS to defeat the UDF, but the opposition alliance was focused on the 2026 contest.

“The defeat is a setback for the chief minister. The voters are fed up with the LDF’s policies, while the UDF has been talking about the plight of the people due to natural disasters and man-animal conflicts. The LDF has been trying to seek help from the RSS over the past years but has not succeeded. The UDF had performed very well in the 2024 national elections and will do the same in the 2026 state contest as well. The policies of the previous UPA government are still remembered by the people,” Mohan added.

