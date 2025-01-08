Congress Unveils 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana' For Free Health Treatment Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Elections

New Delhi: In a major announcement for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2025, Congress promised a comprehensive health insurance scheme for Delhi residents. Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched the Jeevan Raksha Yojana, which aims to provide free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh to every Delhiite if the party comes to power.

Gehlot, addressing the media, emphasised the significance of the scheme, which he described as a potential game-changer for the people of Delhi. "This scheme has been successfully implemented in Rajasthan, and once Congress forms the government in Delhi, people will benefit from free investigation and treatment up to Rs 25 lakh," Gehlot said.

He further explained that the initiative would not only include government hospitals but also private hospitals. "The current healthcare system in Delhi is inadequate, and the air is toxic, water is contaminated, and food adulterated. This has led to a health crisis in the city, with Delhi looking sick. We believe this scheme will instil confidence in every Delhiite," he added.

Devendra Yadav, Delhi Congress President, echoed Gehlot's sentiment, drawing a comparison to Rajasthan's successful Chiranjeevi Yojana. "Just like Chiranjeevi Yojana improved lives in Rajasthan, we aim to provide similar benefits in Delhi," Yadav said. "People's trust in Congress and Rahul Gandhi is growing and we are confident that we will form the government in 2025," he added.

With polling scheduled for February 5, the Congress party is actively campaigning with the slogan "Hogi Har Zarurat Puri, Congress Hai Zaroori".