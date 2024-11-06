Congress Treads Cautiously Over J&K Special Status Resolution, BJP Demands Clarification

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government's resolution on the restoration of special status in the Union Territory legislature on Wednesday has Congress cautious about supporting the resolution of its alliance partner in straight words.
Congress legislators, including its chief whip in the Legislative Assembly, Nizam ud Din Bhat, and a legislator from Baramulla, Irfan Hafeez Lone, beat around the bush about the resolution rather than supporting it. The leaders choose their words carefully, probably keeping in mind the fallout against the party at the national level, especially in the poll-bound states of Maharashtra and Jharkhand.
Congress legislators and Chief Whip of the party in legislative assembly Nizam u Din Bhat said that New Delhi should look into the resolution as it has come through an elected assembly.
“If a resolution has come and that has been passed by the elected representatives, the onus is now on New Delhi to look at it,” Bhat told ETV Bharat.
“The Congress says that they should respect the aspirations of the people, particularly all that comes within the domain of constitutional parameters. The resolution maintains that negotiations with elected representatives be undertaken; we fully support that,” he said.
Bhat didn't reply when he was asked whether Congress legislators supported the resolution in toto and word by word.
“It is not a question of yes or no. When I said that resolution should be respected, the assembly should be honoured, what does that mean? We say let the dialogue take place. New Delhi should respect the sentiment conveyed to them by an elected assembly,” he replied.
Congress legislator from the Kreeri-Wagoora constituency of Baramulla district, Irfan Hafeez Lone, said the Congress wants the restoration of statehood and unification of the state.
“We want our rights, particularly our rights, particularly about the restoration of statehood and unification of the state. The resolution also talks about our rights, which means the protection of our land, our identity, safeguarding of our employment, and our culture. It is now open to interpretation,” Lone told ETV Bharat.
Explaining the introduction of the resolution, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, the NC legislator from the Nowshera assembly constituency of Rajouri district, said the resolution is meant to strengthen the democracy of India.
“Land is allotted to outsiders, jobs are being given to outsiders, outsiders have gotten licenses for wine shops, and contractors and construction workers are being allotted to outsiders. During the elections, NC had promised that it would remake Jammu and Kashmir into a state. We have fulfilled the promise that NC leadership has made. This resolution is the fulfilment of our manifesto,” Choudhary told ETV Bharat.
He said the constitution of India gives “us the freedom to seek such matters as are within the constitution.”
“Our neighbouring state, Himachal Pradesh, and 11 other states in the North East have special status. We have not demanded anything separate for Jammu and Kashmir. What we have demanded is the strengthening of Jammu and Kashmir and India,” he said.
The resolution, which passed with a voice vote by the NC-congress government, had the opposition Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) up in arms against the government.
Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma, the BJP legislator from Padder constituency in Kishtwar district said the Central Leadership of the Congress party should clarify if it supports the resolution.
“Congress has ashamed the people of the country by supporting the resolution. Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge should clarify to the people of the country whether they support the resolution of the NC government or abrogation of Article 370,” Sharma told ETV Bharat.
"People in the country will ask the Congress to clarify its position and ask more questions to it than the National Conference. So, Congress should clarify if they support the resolution. If they say no, then the resolution will be in minority support. Is the Congress central leadership in support of the six legislators?" he said.
