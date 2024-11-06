ETV Bharat / state

Congress Treads Cautiously Over J&K Special Status Resolution, BJP Demands Clarification

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government's resolution on the restoration of special status in the Union Territory legislature on Wednesday has Congress cautious about supporting the resolution of its alliance partner in straight words.

Congress legislators, including its chief whip in the Legislative Assembly, Nizam ud Din Bhat, and a legislator from Baramulla, Irfan Hafeez Lone, beat around the bush about the resolution rather than supporting it. The leaders choose their words carefully, probably keeping in mind the fallout against the party at the national level, especially in the poll-bound states of Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Congress legislators and Chief Whip of the party in legislative assembly Nizam u Din Bhat said that New Delhi should look into the resolution as it has come through an elected assembly.

“If a resolution has come and that has been passed by the elected representatives, the onus is now on New Delhi to look at it,” Bhat told ETV Bharat.

“The Congress says that they should respect the aspirations of the people, particularly all that comes within the domain of constitutional parameters. The resolution maintains that negotiations with elected representatives be undertaken; we fully support that,” he said.

Bhat didn't reply when he was asked whether Congress legislators supported the resolution in toto and word by word.

“It is not a question of yes or no. When I said that resolution should be respected, the assembly should be honoured, what does that mean? We say let the dialogue take place. New Delhi should respect the sentiment conveyed to them by an elected assembly,” he replied.

Congress legislator from the Kreeri-Wagoora constituency of Baramulla district, Irfan Hafeez Lone, said the Congress wants the restoration of statehood and unification of the state.

“We want our rights, particularly our rights, particularly about the restoration of statehood and unification of the state. The resolution also talks about our rights, which means the protection of our land, our identity, safeguarding of our employment, and our culture. It is now open to interpretation,” Lone told ETV Bharat.