Congress Top Brass Discuss Strategy With Kerala Leaders, Warn Those Speaking Against Party Interests

New Delhi: The top brass of the Congress held a brainstorming session on Friday with party leaders from Kerala to discuss a strategy and the way forward ahead of next year's assembly elections and issued a strong warning to those speaking against the party's interests. During the deliberations that lasted almost three hours, senior Congress leaders from the state spoke about how should the party go in the assembly elections and what will be its strategy and roadmap.

"We got a clear indication from our high command that Congress is very much connected with the people of Kerala and emotionally and politically people are looking for a change. So we should not do anything which will disrespect the people of Kerala. This was a clear indication and if anyone, (says) anything personally, we will take strong action. Because, we have no right to disrespect the people of Kerala," Congress in-charge for party affairs in Kerala Deepa Dasmunshi told reporters after the meeting.

She said in the next few months, the party has planned many programmes, starting in April with a state Congress conference of workers, which will be attended by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

"The media is giving a wrong impression that there is no unity in the Congress party in Kerala, which is untrue. Everyone here has expressed strongly against LDF and against BJP. The leaders are strongly united and they will speak in univocal voice," Dasmunshi said.

Senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala said the Congress will fight together and there are no differences. "Everybody will be united and will fight for the people of Kerala as the government of Kerala has totally failed on all fronts. We will fight and win back and UDF government will be installed in 2026," Chennithala said.

The steps to be taken for strengthening the organisation and preparations for the assembly elections to be held next year were also discussed during the meeting, sources said. In a post on X, Kharge asserted that the people will defeat the "oppressive" and "communal" fronts in the state.

"Change is inevitable in Kerala. Congress has built the development paradigm and welfare model of Kerala, and we will do everything possible to bring our UDF to power. Next year, people will defeat both the oppressive and communal fronts in the state," Kharge said. "We held a meeting of Kerala Congress leaders where we deliberated on our political strategy and the future of the state," he also said.

Besides Kharge, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kerala Congress chief K Sudhakaran and CLP leader in Kerala assembly V D Satheesan, and AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi were present at the meeting.

Chennithala, party's chief whip and MP K Suresh, besides MP Shashi Tharoor, former Rajya Sabha deputy chairman P J Kurien and Kerala Mahila Congress president and MP Jebi Mather also participated in the deliberations.

The meeting with senior leaders from Kerala comes amid a row over Thiruvananthapuram MP Tharoor's recent article in a newspaper that drew criticism from some party leaders over his "praise" of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the state for boosting the investment climate.

Tharoor has also hit out at the media for 'misrepresenting' his remarks made in Malayalam in a podcast. The Congress is the main opposition party in Kerala and is seeking to wrest power from the LDF. Assembly elections are set to take place in Kerala in March-April next year.

Tharoor's article kicked off a political storm in the state a week ago, with the Congress questioning the basis of it while the CPI(M) welcomed it. Later, Tharoor's remarks in a Malayalam podcast were seen by many as pitching himself for leadership in the state, which did not go well and upset a section of the state leadership.