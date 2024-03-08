Congress to Sound Poll Bugle on Conclusion of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai on Mar 17: Patole

author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is going to end on March 17. The concluding rally will be held at Shivaji Park. In view of this, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Potle has said that Congress will sound the poll bugle for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is going to end on March 17. The concluding rally will be held at Shivaji Park. In view of this, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Potle has said that Congress will sound the poll bugle for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Mumbai: The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will conclude in Mumbai on March 17 with a rally at Shivaji Park in the city, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has said.

The party will sound its poll bugle for upcoming Lok Sabha elections at the event, he said on Thursday. The yatra will enter Maharashtra from Nandurbar on March 12 and preparations for it are almost complete, said Patole.

The concluding rally of the Nyay Yatra will be held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on March 17, he said. The party has got all permissions for the rally, he said. Patole said leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP group led by Sharad Pawar, will attend the event.

"We (Congress) will sound the poll bugle for the Lok Sabha elections there", he said. Congress leaders on Thursday held a review meeting in the presence of the party's state in-charge Ramesh Chennithala ahead of the yatra.

Patole said the BJP is stealing leaders from other parties as it does not have competent candidates of its own. He also took a swipe at the ruling party for not including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is from Nagpur, in the first list of candidates.

The name of such a national leader (Gadkari) should have been on the first list of BJP but it hasn't been done. Congress has a capable candidate for Nagpur and this time the party will win, he said, adding they will field a candidate in Sangli as well.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP had won in 23 constituencies, followed by the undivided Shiv Sena, which bagged 18 seats. While the NCP had got four seats, one seat each went to the Congress, AIMIM and an Independent candidate.

Read More

  1. Suspense on Rahul, Priyanka's LS seats: Rae Bareli, Amethi workers want Gandhis as candidates
  2. From 'Pehli Naukri Pakki 'to 'Paper Leak Se Mukti', Congress Lists 5 'Guarantees' for Youth if Voted to Power

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

Women's Day 2024: All You Should Know About Menstrual Hygiene

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.