Congress To Set Up Voter List Watch Guard Teams In Kerala Ahead Of November Local Body elections

New Delhi: The Congress has alerted its Kerala unit to set up watch-guard teams to ensure transparency in the voter list update that has started ahead of the local body elections in November.

The division of local municipal wards across Kerala was completed in June, following which the voter list updation is going on. The local body elections are being seen as a semi-final ahead of the April 2026 assembly elections in which the Congress-led UDF hopes to defeat the CPI-M-led LDF that has been ruling the southern state since 2016.

The grand old party got concerned over the matter following the controversy around the special intensive revision of the voter list in Bihar. The opposition INDIA bloc was hopeful of defeating the ruling JD-U-BJP combine in the November assembly polls, but has alleged that the SIR was being done to exclude the poor voters at the behest of the BJP.

The Congress feared that a similar manipulation of the electoral rolls might be done in the southern state, where the grand old party alleged the LDF and the saffron party were hand in glove.

“We have asked the various state committees to set up a strong mechanism to ensure the voter list revision is done transparently. They will monitor the voter list with full alertness. After whatever is happening in Bihar, we are concerned that the same kind of voter list manipulation will be done in Kerala at the behest of the BJP, which is hand in glove with the ruling LDF,” AICC secretary in charge of Kerala, P V Mohan, told ETV Bharat.

Congress insiders said the local workers will be trained to check the usual inclusion and deletion of names in the voter list across the blocks and booths in the southern state.

“The voter list revision has started in Kerala. We are concerned that a Bihar-like manipulation might be done in the voter list. We have given some representations to the state election commission, but we have also asked the workers to remain vigilant over the issue. If some lapses are found, we will protest over the issue,” Congress Lok Sabha MP Benny Behanan told ETV Bharat.

“The exclusion of names in the Bihar voter list is being done as part of a conspiracy. We will not let it happen in Kerala,” he said.

Congress insiders further said that the UDF had not done well in the 2010 local body elections but had improved the organisation over the past years. “Accordingly, public campaigns over issues like drug menace, unemployment, price rise and corruption will be launched from August,” said Mohan. He claimed the UDF will perform much better in the coming local body polls, which are fought on party lines.

“The entire UDF is prepared for the municipal polls and will hit the ground soon against the policies of the LDF government. We have also started Mission 2026. The recent Nilambur assembly by-poll tested the UDF strategy, which proved to be successful,” Kerala Congress chief Sunny Joseph told ETV Bharat.

