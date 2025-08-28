ETV Bharat / state

Congress To Kickstart 'Vote Theft' Campaign In Gujarat, Targeting BJP's 30-Year Winning Streak

New Delhi: Taking a cue from Rahul Gandhi’s vote theft message, the Gujarat Congress is going to highlight alleged manipulation of the voter list in the state with a rally on August 31 in Ahmedabad.

Subsequently, the Congress will launch a state-wide campaign to highlight that the BJP has been winning elections over the past three decades in the state due to such alleged voter list irregularities.

“The voter list manipulations have taken place across all the assembly areas. We are going to hold a rally in Ahmedabad on Aug 31 to highlight revelations of vote theft in Gujarat over the past years. We will then take our campaign to all the booths to create voter awareness. That is how the saffron party has been winning the state for decades,” AICC secretary in charge of Gujarat Ramkishan Ojha told ETV Bharat.

The move comes ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, for which Rahul Gandhi has set up a new team right from the PCC chief to the district heads to turn the tables on the saffron party, which has been ruling Gujarat over the past 30 years.

Though it was not confirmed if Rahul Gandhi will attend the Aug 31 event, the state leaders said the Leader of Opposition has been invited for the same, as it would be a Bihar yatra break day.

According to party insiders, there had been a doubt over the issue among the state unit, but planned research was started only during the recent months. Initial research showed that there was voter list manipulation between 10,000 and 12,000 votes across all 182 assembly seats in the western state.

“We have always had a doubt that between 10,000 and 12,000 votes were manipulated in every assembly constituency. This played a role in the BJP’s win,” former state unit chief Paresh Dhanani told ETV Bharat.

Further, it also came to light that a large-scale voter duplication has been taking place across the various regions of the state where elections were held in phases. Besides, voters in the Saurashtra region were also found to be voting in the Surat region as well as in the neighbouring state of Maharashtra.