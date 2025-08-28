Congress To Kickstart 'Vote Theft' Campaign In Gujarat, Targeting BJP's 30-Year Winning Streak

New Delhi: Taking a cue from Rahul Gandhi’s vote theft message, the Gujarat Congress is going to highlight alleged manipulation of the voter list in the state with a rally on August 31 in Ahmedabad.
Subsequently, the Congress will launch a state-wide campaign to highlight that the BJP has been winning elections over the past three decades in the state due to such alleged voter list irregularities.
“The voter list manipulations have taken place across all the assembly areas. We are going to hold a rally in Ahmedabad on Aug 31 to highlight revelations of vote theft in Gujarat over the past years. We will then take our campaign to all the booths to create voter awareness. That is how the saffron party has been winning the state for decades,” AICC secretary in charge of Gujarat Ramkishan Ojha told ETV Bharat.
The move comes ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, for which Rahul Gandhi has set up a new team right from the PCC chief to the district heads to turn the tables on the saffron party, which has been ruling Gujarat over the past 30 years.
Though it was not confirmed if Rahul Gandhi will attend the Aug 31 event, the state leaders said the Leader of Opposition has been invited for the same, as it would be a Bihar yatra break day.
According to party insiders, there had been a doubt over the issue among the state unit, but planned research was started only during the recent months. Initial research showed that there was voter list manipulation between 10,000 and 12,000 votes across all 182 assembly seats in the western state.
“We have always had a doubt that between 10,000 and 12,000 votes were manipulated in every assembly constituency. This played a role in the BJP’s win,” former state unit chief Paresh Dhanani told ETV Bharat.
Further, it also came to light that a large-scale voter duplication has been taking place across the various regions of the state where elections were held in phases. Besides, voters in the Saurashtra region were also found to be voting in the Surat region as well as in the neighbouring state of Maharashtra.
“We have started research across the state, but since the Election Commission does not provide a soft copy of the voter lists, analysing the hard copy is taking a lot of time. Still, we have been able to discover that voter duplication was a problem area. Several voters in the Surat area voted again in the Saurashtra region. Also, several voters of the Saurashtra region voted in the neighbouring state of Maharashtra as well,” AICC functionary Rutvik Makwana told ETV Bharat.
Congress insiders acknowledged that Gujarat has been a challenging state for the party strategists as the rival BJP continued to win elections after elections in the state, beating natural anti-incumbency in a very surprising way.
The closest the Congress had come to winning the elections was in 2017 when Rahul Gandhi led the campaign as party chief, and the state unit was able to win 77 out of 182 seats while the saffron party was brought down to 99 seats.
However, in the 2022 assembly elections, the Congress could win only 17 seats, and its vote share dropped from 40 per cent to 28 per cent. The entry of AAP, which took away 5 seats and 13 per cent vote share, dented the Congress. However, the surprise was the BJP winning 156 seats, recording its best ever result and had 52 per cent vote share.
Rahu, who directly supervised the revamp of the state unit, has now directed the Gujarat Congress to launch protest movements over public issues and hold mass contact drives.
Accordingly, new state unit chief Amit Chavda has been meeting a cross-section of voters to understand their issues over the past weeks.
“The voter rights public meeting is being organised on Aug 31. We have appealed to the voters to join in large numbers in this fight to save democracy and expose the vote thieves. The vote theft slogan is echoing everywhere in Bihar today and will echo across the entire country,” Chavda told ETV Bharat.