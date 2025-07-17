Congress To Intensify Jammu Kashmir Statehood Demand With Protest Outside Parliament On July 21

Jammu: Congress’s Jammu and Kashmir chief Tariq Hameed Karra on Thursday announced that the party will hold a protest outside Parliament on July 21, when the monsoon session will begin, to press for the demand of restoration of full statehood to the region.

Addressing a press conference here this afternoon, Karra said that J&K Congress is thankful to party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the restoration of full statehood to J&K.

“We had already started a program, 'Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq,' and reached out to the people in all districts of both the Kashmir and Jammu regions, but the government of India hasn't kept its promise of restoring the statehood. Now, it is time to press for the demand in Parliament, and we are backing all the 233 MPs of the INDIA bloc to raise this issue,” he said.

Gandhi and Kharge urged PM Modi on Wednesday to restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and to extend constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

In a joint letter, Gandhi, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Kharge, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, highlighted the consistent demand by the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the restoration of statehood.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president informed that before heading to New Delhi on July 21, the PCC will hold protests in Jammu on July 19 and in Kashmir on July 20.

“After holding protests in Jammu and Srinagar, all the leaders of PCC, including district presidents, block presidents, contesting candidates, and all office bearers, will be part of the protests in New Delhi,” Karra said.

He was critical of those leaders who only talk of the restoration of statehood in their rooms and offices and said, “It was only the Congress party that reached every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir, and whenever statehood is restored, it will be because of the efforts of the Congress party.”