ETV Bharat / state

Congress To Follow 'Ekla Cholo Re' Mantra For Delhi Assembly Polls

Party's Delhi president Devendra Yadav said Nyay Yatra was seeing a strong Anti-AAP wave in 70 constituencies and feedback-tacking process to better performance was on.

Etv Bharat
A file photo of Delhi Congress president Devendra Yadav with Rahul Gandhi (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: In the run-up to the assembly elections, scheduled in 2025, Delhi Congress president Devendra Yadav made it clear on Friday that the party will not ally with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and contest on its own. The announcement comes after the parties lost seven seats to BJP despite fighting together in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Yadav said Congress will now learn from past experiences and plans to improve its performance on its own instead of banking on the allies. The party has started taking feedback about the potential candidates, which makes it clear that the Congress is working seriously on its poll strategy.

According to Yadav, if Congress had not allied with AAP in previous elections, it could have performed better and could have won one or two seats.

"The Nyay Yatra in the assembly constituencies shows that there is a huge anti-APP wave among the electors. In such a situation, why should we bear the burden of public anger against the ruling party?" he said.

The grand old party is planning to organise a show of strength in all 70 assembly seats on December 6 after completing the Nyay Yatra, to be attended by senior leaders.

"We have started the process of shortlisting the names of candidates at the district level and taking feedback from our district-level leaders," Yadav said.

Also Read:

  1. Followed Poll Processes Transparently, Will Review All Legitimate Concerns: EC To Cong
  2. Economic Potential Eroding Rapidly While PM Modi Generates Hype: Cong

New Delhi: In the run-up to the assembly elections, scheduled in 2025, Delhi Congress president Devendra Yadav made it clear on Friday that the party will not ally with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and contest on its own. The announcement comes after the parties lost seven seats to BJP despite fighting together in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Yadav said Congress will now learn from past experiences and plans to improve its performance on its own instead of banking on the allies. The party has started taking feedback about the potential candidates, which makes it clear that the Congress is working seriously on its poll strategy.

According to Yadav, if Congress had not allied with AAP in previous elections, it could have performed better and could have won one or two seats.

"The Nyay Yatra in the assembly constituencies shows that there is a huge anti-APP wave among the electors. In such a situation, why should we bear the burden of public anger against the ruling party?" he said.

The grand old party is planning to organise a show of strength in all 70 assembly seats on December 6 after completing the Nyay Yatra, to be attended by senior leaders.

"We have started the process of shortlisting the names of candidates at the district level and taking feedback from our district-level leaders," Yadav said.

Also Read:

  1. Followed Poll Processes Transparently, Will Review All Legitimate Concerns: EC To Cong
  2. Economic Potential Eroding Rapidly While PM Modi Generates Hype: Cong

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIAN NATIONAL CONGRESSAAM AADMI PARTYINDIA ALLIANCECON DELHI PREZ DEVENDRA YADAVDELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.