ETV Bharat / state

Congress Targets MP Minister Over His 'Nautanki' Remarks

Shivpuri: Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Prahlad Patel's alleged "nautanki" (drama) jibe and the use of a swear word during his visit to a village has stirred a controversy with Congress claiming that the "arrogant" remarks were aimed at local people.

Amid the row, the Panchayat and Rural Development Department headed by Patel has suspended a panchayat in-charge CEO in Shivpuri district for 'tarnishing' the government's image by organising a plantation programme and inviting villagers by 'misleading' them.

Raising the issue, the MP Congress shared a video clip of Patel purportedly saying, "nautankiwale log" during his visit to Devpura village in Shivpuri district on Thursday.

"Isse Pata Chalta Hai Tum.....Pure Samay Nautanki Karnewale Log Ho" (You are the people involved in doing drama all the time)," he purportedly said.

The video, however, doesn't show whom the minister was addressing. The minister was apparently irked when he was asked to participate in tree plantation work during his visit to the village to inspect the origin of the Kwari River.

The minister later told the media that he had gone to the village only to inspect the river's origin and there was no other scheduled programme. Patel said he had directed that the plantation work be carried out only after the first rains, instead of summer, in view of a water crisis in the area.