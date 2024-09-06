Congress Takes Out Protest March To Secretariat Demanding Kerala CM's Resignation

Thiruvananthapuram: The opposition Congress in Kerala on Friday took out a protest march to the Secretariat here demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the allegations by LDF MLA P V Anvar against some top IPS officers in the state.

Hundreds of Congress members, workers and supporters, led by KPCC chief K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan and AICC general secretary, in-charge, Kerala Deepa Dasmunsi, marched to the secretariat holding up party flags. As the protestors reached the secretariat, they shouted slogans against the ruling Left government and the CM and demanded Vijayan's resignation.

Sudhakaran alleged that the state was in dire straits under the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government for the past eight years. He said the law and order situation was poor as 1.3 lakh FIRs were lodged in the last eight years in the state in connection with the sexual assault of women.

He also referred to the lathi-charge of the Youth Congress activists a day ago by the police near the secretariat, saying that they were brutally beaten up for no reason. Youth Congress state president Abin Varkey was surrounded by police personnel and brutally beaten leading to serious injuries to his head, according to visuals on TV channels on Thursday.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief also said that there were no development or welfare activities being carried out in the state. "Should such a government be allowed to rule? If the CM cannot control the police, he should resign," Sudhakaran said. Putting the CPI (M)-led government in a spot, Nilambur legislator Anvar on Sunday had accused Vijayan's political secretary P Sasi and ADGP (Law and Order) Ajithkumar of breaching trust and failing to discharge their duties honestly.

He had alleged that Kumar tapped ministers' phone conversations, had links with gold smuggling rackets and was involved in serious crimes. Satheesan said that the allegations cropping up each day against the Left front administration raise questions as to "whether it is a government or a mafia". He alleged that the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has become a den of mafia leaders.

Satheesan also alleged that Vijayan was being shielded by the BJP. The opposition leader further alleged that the CM did not have the courage to remove ADGP Ajithkumar and Sasi. "The people are watching it all. Public sentiment against the government is growing," he said, adding that the Left Front in the state will collapse as it did in West Bengal.

Satheesan too referred to the lathi-charge of the YC activists a day ago and said the police have no authority to resort to such violent force on protestors. He said that there would be more and bigger protests if the CM and the government did not take the requisite action. Meanwhile, Dasmunsi equated ADGP M R Ajithkumar with the villainous roles played by Bollywood actor Ajit and said the CM was protecting the IPS officer. She too demanded the resignation of the CM.