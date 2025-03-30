Congress Strengthening Base In Bihar Ahead Of Polls, Now Dist Committees Will Decide Ticket Distribution

Patna: Congress has come up with a strategy for ticket distribution, increasing importance of the district level committees, for the Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled later this year. The move that has been taken keeping in mind decentralisation of power, raises questions as to whether this will strengthen Congress's base in Bihar.

Bihar Congress co-incharge Sushil Pasi in a conversation with ETV Bharat said preparations are underway to revamp party structure in Bihar and set up strong district Congress committees (DCC).

DCC's role in ticket distribution

Earlier, candidates were selected from the top level while the lower rank leaders were kept in the dark. Now Congress is distributing power up to the district level committee. "The process for candidate selection has not started yet. Currently, the party is engaged in building its organisation. Whenever the process of selection of candidates starts, it will be done only through the organisation. The district president and the district committee will play an important role in this process," Pasi said.

Thus, a meeting of the district presidents of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh has been called at the party headquarters of Indira Bhawan in Delhi on April 4. Rahul Gandhi himself will hold talks with the district presidents.

"I believe that the popularity of the candidates and their dedication towards the party will be considered during the selection process. Now, work is on for strengthening organisation," Pasi said.

According to the Bihar Congress co-incharge, this is a land of the grand old party and to strengthen it we need to listen and understand the voice of Bihar, to convey the public's viewpoint to the Congress and to establish harmony. All party leaders are visiting the district and block levels and organisations of district, block and booth levels are being formed, he said.

Congress sees 2025 as a year of challenges for the party and a campaign has been launched to a top-to-bottom organisation in Bihar also, a state committee will be formed since no such committe has existed for the past several years.

To begin with, district presidents who are active and has a good track record of performance are being reviewed. All the senior party officials are monitoring up to the district level to see whether the booth committees have been formed or not.

In the Congress convention in Jaipur, it was decided while amending the constitution of the Congress that 50 percent of the posts in the organisation will be given to the youth and 50 percent to Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes and Tribals. "Congress is the voice of the country. So work is on to ensure participation of all sections in the party," he said.

Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge at recent meeting (ETV Bharat)

Congress will strongly fight Bihar Assembly elections

On speculations of alliance, Pasi said, "I cannot tell the number of seats Congress will contest in Bihar but we will contest with full strength on all the seats where it is in a strong position.

Congress is starting a campaign in Bihar, in which Congress flags may be put up on all houses. "A campaign is run across the country so that whoever is associated with Congress or is influenced by its ideology, put up party flag on their house, car or bike. Newly appointed state president Rajesh Ram is going to start this campaign in Bihar. This campaign will go up to the booth level. The senior officer of the party will review this campaign by going to the district level.

Rahul Gandhi's programme in Patna

Rahul during previous visit in Bihar (ETV Bharat)

Rahul Gandhi is set to arrive in Bihar for the third time in three months on April 7 to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's Salt Satyagraha and in memory of the martyrs. "Rahul Gandhi will also listen to the voice of the people of Bihar. He thinks that Bihar will be strong only when Congress becomes strong. That is why the people of Bihar are looking towards Congress with hope. Whether they are upper caste or backward caste, Dalit or minority, Rahul Gandhi is the voice of everyone," Pasi said.

Pasi said that political parties in Bihar always look at backward society for votes but do not work for them. After the caste census, there should be a plan for the backward classes, he said

"When caste census was done in 1931, a programme was prepared for the backward castes. A scholarship scheme was started to connect them with the mainstream, hostels were built and many other work were done. The way Congress had planned to empower these people, should be done in the context of Bihar. A special fund should be created for the uploftment of the most backward castes in Bihar," he said.

According to Pasi, there was no one as honest as former PM Manmohan Singh. In his cabinet, A Raja was defamed in the name of 2G scam because he belonged to the Scheduled Caste, he said.

How long will politics continue on RJD's crutches?

"I don't know about crutches, but the Narendra Modi government at the Centre is also walking on crutches. BJP is in power in Bihar but it is also running the government with the support of others. Congress will form an alliance with whoever it has to in order to save the Constitution of India and implement secularism and social justice," he said.

Senior journalist Ravi Upadhyay said even though Congress is talking about contesting elections with the Grand Alliance in Bihar, the reality is that the party is preparing to change the form of its organisation in Bihar. Rahul Gandhi is trying to change the image of Congress. This is the reason why Mallikarjun Kharge was made the national president of Congress and Rahul Gandhi has started the same experiment in Bihar as well.

Krishna Allavaru was sent as the new in-charge in Bihar, then Akhilesh Singh was removed from the post of president. Despite RJD's reluctance, Congress has taken Kanhaiya Kumar on a padayatra in Bihar. Rajesh Ram has been sent as the new state president. Now, from the state committee to the district committee, all are being formed, which are going to play an important role in ticket distribution.

"Congress is trying to show its allies in Bihar that it is not a regional party but a national party and will do its future politics accordingly." Upadhyay said.

Another senior journalist, Kaushalendra Priyadarshi, said that Congress is busy strengthening its organisation in Bihar and trying to manage the Dalit, upper caste and minority vote banks. This is the reason why Rahul Gandhi has given the command of Bihar Pradesh Congress to a Dalit face, Rajesh Ram.

Challenge before Congress

Priyadarshi further said that in Bihar politics, there was a slogan from the time of Karpoori Thakur that "OBCs should get 60 out of 100" but now Rahul Gandhi talks about 80 percent, not 60. This is the reason why he always talks about the rights of 80 percent in the Save Constitution Conference. After 2000, Congress has been doing politics in Bihar on the strength of RJD.

NDA in strong position in Bihar

Upper castes are inclined towards the BJP while extremely backward votes are inclined towards the JDU and Dalits are inclined towards Chirag Paswan's party and Jitan Ram Manjhi. In such a situation, Congress will have to include big leaders of these castes, who can shift the votes in the favour of the grand old party.