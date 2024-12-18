Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Wednesday staged a protest in Jammu, voicing their concerns over the Adani Group's alleged monopolization, the ongoing crisis in Manipur, and the demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

The protesters, led by JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra Working President Raman Bhalla and senior Congress leaders including former minister Shabir Ahmed Khan, gathered at Shaheedi Chowk Jammu raising slogans against the central government. They accused the BJP of failing to fulfill its promises, particularly on restoring J&K's statehood.

Congress Stages Protest In Jammu Over Adani Issue, Manipur Crisis, J&K Statehood (ETV Bharat)

Talking to reporters on the sideline of the protest , Shabir Ahmed Khan emphasized the party’s commitment to the demand for statehood. He stated, “Statehood was promised to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, but the BJP has failed to restore it even after repeated assurances. This betrayal cannot be ignored.”

He also highlighted the Manipur crisis, saying, “Manipur is burning, and the central government has turned a blind eye. This protest is a call to the government to pay attention to the plight of the people and address the crisis without delay.”

The protest gained momentum as the agitators attempted to march towards Raj Bhavan (Governor’s House) to submit a memorandum of demands. However, the police swiftly intervened, blocking the march and dispersing the protesters, effectively foiling their plan.

JKPCC leaders condemned the police action, calling it an “attempt to suppress democratic voices”. They vowed to intensify their struggle until their demands, including statehood restoration and a resolution to the Manipur crisis, are met.

The protest reflects Congress's ongoing efforts to corner the central government over its policies.