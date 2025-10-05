ETV Bharat / state

Former Rajya Sabha Member, Minister From Rajasthan Ashak Ali Tank Passes Away

Tank had been ailing for quite some time. State Congress leaders condoled his demise.

Ashak Ali Tank, former Rajya Sabha MP and minister passed away in Jaipur on Sunday evening.
File photo of Ashak Ali Tank (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 5, 2025 at 9:38 PM IST

Jaipur: Ashak Ali Tank, former Rajya Sabha MP and minister passed away in Jaipur on Sunday evening.

He was suffering from critical illnesses. Tank will be laid to rest at Vidyadhar Nagar Cemetery on Monday at 10 am. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jolly, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and several other leaders have expressed their condolences and said Tank's demise is a big loss for Congress.

Gehlot, in a post on X said Tank achieved several milestones in his long and illustrious political journey. Tank was also the President of NSUI and Youth Congress and the Chairman of Minorities Commission. He was very popular among the youth.

Gehlot said Tank strengthened the organisation during his political career. He said despite health issues, Tank attended all party events.

Tank was the only leader of Rajasthan Congress who had been the president of both Youth Congress and NSUI. Tank made his political debut from NSUI following which he became the President of Youth Congress. In 1985, he was appointed a minister of state in the state government when he was first elected MLA from Fatehpur Assembly seat in Sikar.

Tank was also the chairman of the State Minority Commission. He contested elections from Churu and Kishanpole Assembly seats in Jaipur, but faced defeat. After that, he became a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan during UPA-2 government.

