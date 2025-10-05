ETV Bharat / state

Former Rajya Sabha Member, Minister From Rajasthan Ashak Ali Tank Passes Away

Jaipur: Ashak Ali Tank, former Rajya Sabha MP and minister passed away in Jaipur on Sunday evening.

He was suffering from critical illnesses. Tank will be laid to rest at Vidyadhar Nagar Cemetery on Monday at 10 am. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jolly, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and several other leaders have expressed their condolences and said Tank's demise is a big loss for Congress.

Gehlot, in a post on X said Tank achieved several milestones in his long and illustrious political journey. Tank was also the President of NSUI and Youth Congress and the Chairman of Minorities Commission. He was very popular among the youth.

Gehlot said Tank strengthened the organisation during his political career. He said despite health issues, Tank attended all party events.