Former Rajya Sabha Member, Minister From Rajasthan Ashak Ali Tank Passes Away
Tank had been ailing for quite some time. State Congress leaders condoled his demise.
Published : October 5, 2025 at 9:38 PM IST
Jaipur: Ashak Ali Tank, former Rajya Sabha MP and minister passed away in Jaipur on Sunday evening.
He was suffering from critical illnesses. Tank will be laid to rest at Vidyadhar Nagar Cemetery on Monday at 10 am. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jolly, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and several other leaders have expressed their condolences and said Tank's demise is a big loss for Congress.
Gehlot, in a post on X said Tank achieved several milestones in his long and illustrious political journey. Tank was also the President of NSUI and Youth Congress and the Chairman of Minorities Commission. He was very popular among the youth.
Gehlot said Tank strengthened the organisation during his political career. He said despite health issues, Tank attended all party events.
कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता, पूर्व मंत्री एवं पूर्व राज्यसभा सांसद श्री अश्क अली टांक के निधन का समाचार बहुत दुखद है। उन्होंने अपनी लम्बी राजनीतिक यात्रा में कई मुकाम हासिल किए। श्री टांक NSUI व यूथ कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष एवं अल्पसंख्यक आयोग के चैयरमैन भी रहे थे। वो युवाओं में काफी… pic.twitter.com/NcUVEetdJ6— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 5, 2025
Tank was the only leader of Rajasthan Congress who had been the president of both Youth Congress and NSUI. Tank made his political debut from NSUI following which he became the President of Youth Congress. In 1985, he was appointed a minister of state in the state government when he was first elected MLA from Fatehpur Assembly seat in Sikar.
Tank was also the chairman of the State Minority Commission. He contested elections from Churu and Kishanpole Assembly seats in Jaipur, but faced defeat. After that, he became a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan during UPA-2 government.
