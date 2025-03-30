ETV Bharat / state

Congress Seeks Paramilitary Force Deployment In Violence-Hit Mothabari In Malda

Kolkata: Congress MP Isha Khan Choudhury sought immediate deployment of paramilitary forces along with police in the clash-hit Mothabari area in West Bengal's Malda district. At least 50 people have so far been arrested in connection with Thursday's clashes between two communities, a senior police official said.

In a letter to Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Yadav on Saturday, Choudhury said, "I request the immediate deployment of police and paramilitary forces for patrolling, including foot patrols and route marches, along certain routes to maintain peace and harmony."

Choudhury, who represents the Malda Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency, suggested that the routes of patrolling and march by security forces be along the stretch of Englishbazar Badhapukur to Mothabari and Sustani to Madhughat. He urged the police authorities to take "swift and necessary action at the earliest to restore peace and order".

As of now, personnel of the state armed police and RAF are patrolling along sensitive pockets, officials said.

Trouble began on Thursday after a religious procession passed by a place of worship in Mothabari on Wednesday evening, according to locals.