Congress Seeks Answers From Home Minister Over ‘Grim’ Security Situation In Jammu

Srinagar: With the Home Minister Amit Shah visiting Jammu and Kashmir for three days, the opposition Congress sought answers from the visiting minister about rising incidents of terrorist activities in Jammu region.

Shah arrived in Jammu on Sunday evening and will land in Srinagar for holding security review meetings and developmental projects. He will return to New Delhi on April 8. The HM held a meeting with BJP legislators in Jammu, visited the IB and met families of slain cops.

The Congress said that the overall security situation in Jammu region is grim and asked Home Minister Amit Shah to explain the “utter failure” of his ministry to contain the spread of terrorist activities in Jammu region in recent years.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said that the Home Minister should explain the “failure” of his ministry to check rising terrorism in Jammu region, when the Union Territory is under direct control of his ministry.

“Terrorism was almost wiped out in the Jammu region in the past two decades by the previous governments but it has risen again from January 2023, when seven minority Hindus were martyred at Dhangri, Rajouri. Since then a series of attacks have continued in different parts of the region including on army and security forces who have rendered several supreme sacrifices,” Sharma said.

He said when the BJP was in opposition it used to target Congress government led by late Dr Manmohan Singh for the cross border infiltration and terror incidents. “Now, it's BJP's turn to answer to the nation why it failed to check terrorism for the last eleven years of its rule, although Congress doesn't play politics on the issue of terrorism and is fully behind the army and security forces to eliminate terrorism,” he said.

Jammu region has seen uptick in violence and militant attacks on security forces following the strict curbs on militancy in the Kashmir valley after the Pulwama 2019 suicide bomb attack and abrogation of Article 370.

While the home minister was visiting Jammu, security forces were involved in an anti-militant operation in Kathua forests after recent infiltration from the International Border which was followed by an encounter between militants and security forces.

Reacting to the HM’s visit, Peoples Democratic Party’s chief spokesperson Mehboob Beg said the people have given their mandate to the National Conference and now the onus is on the chief minister Omar Abdullah to grab the opportunity and raise the issues with the Home Minister.

“People of Jammu and Kashmir are grappling with issues like reservation, unemployment. There is ambiguity about governance and transfer of powers. The chief minister should sort out issues with the Home Minister,” Beg told ETV Bharat.