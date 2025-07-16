ETV Bharat / state

Congress SC Leader Marelli Kumar’s Death Revealed As Murder, Not Accident

Hyderabad: In a shocking revelation, the death of Congress leader Marelli Anil Kumar, initially mistaken as an accident, is now being investigated as murder by firearm.

Kumar (35), a resident of Kolcharam Mandal in Medak District, was the district secretary of the Congress SC Cell. He was earlier believed to have died in a road mishap near Chinna Ghanpur on Monday night. However, the postmortem report has revealed that he was shot multiple times, leading to a swift shift in the police investigation.

Police said that Kumar had attended an interview for party positions at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad and was returning to his hometown on Monday night. “After dropping off his followers, he was alone in the car when the incident took place, around 8:15 pm. His body was found with bullet wounds, and forensic experts later recovered four bullets from the crime scene,” they said.

According to Dr. Ramesh, an orthopaedic surgeon, the postmortem conducted at Medak Government Hospital confirmed three bullet injuries to his right jaw and one to his back, fired from a distance of about two meters.

A phone number written on Anil’s hand is under police scrutiny, possibly pointing to a last-minute contact or threat.