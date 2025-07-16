Congress SC Leader Marelli Kumar’s Death Revealed As Murder, Not Accident

Hyderabad: In a shocking revelation, the death of Congress leader Marelli Anil Kumar, initially mistaken as an accident, is now being investigated as murder by firearm.
Kumar (35), a resident of Kolcharam Mandal in Medak District, was the district secretary of the Congress SC Cell. He was earlier believed to have died in a road mishap near Chinna Ghanpur on Monday night. However, the postmortem report has revealed that he was shot multiple times, leading to a swift shift in the police investigation.
Police said that Kumar had attended an interview for party positions at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad and was returning to his hometown on Monday night. “After dropping off his followers, he was alone in the car when the incident took place, around 8:15 pm. His body was found with bullet wounds, and forensic experts later recovered four bullets from the crime scene,” they said.
According to Dr. Ramesh, an orthopaedic surgeon, the postmortem conducted at Medak Government Hospital confirmed three bullet injuries to his right jaw and one to his back, fired from a distance of about two meters.
A phone number written on Anil’s hand is under police scrutiny, possibly pointing to a last-minute contact or threat.
Kumar’s family alleged that he had a land dispute involving six acres in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad. “He had been at odds with influential individuals, including politicians and real estate figures,” they said.
The police are also probing possible links between the assailants and a sitting MLA from Andhra Pradesh, as the SUV in which Kumar was travelling is registered in the legislator’s name.
Senior police officers led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Medak Srinivasa Rao and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chandrasekhar Reddy visited the crime scene and reviewed CCTV footage and other evidence. “A case has been filed based on a complaint from Kumar's father, who suspects murder due to old enmity. Four special police teams have been formed to investigate the case, trace the suspects, and verify the ownership and usage of the vehicle,” police said.
Kumar’s sudden death has left his family, followers, and political colleagues devastated, especially as he was preparing to celebrate his birthday on July 16.
