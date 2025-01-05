Jammu: Congress to Hold Samvidhan Pad Yatra on January 18

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra chaired a crucial meeting at the party’s headquarters in Jammu today to discuss the prevailing political situation and critical issues affecting the people, particularly in the Jammu region. The meeting also focused on organizational reforms and preparations for the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) nationwide campaign, “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan.”

The meeting, attended by senior Congress leaders, reviewed various challenges faced by the public. Issues such as the restoration of statehood, the high rate of unemployment, and the plight of daily wagers, contractual employees, and ad-hoc workers dominated the discussion. Concerns over power tariff amnesty, heavy taxation, the Jammu-Poonch railway line, and the mining sector were also raised. Additionally, the meeting addressed the implementation of left-out provisions of the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments, as well as issues related to farmers, women empowerment, Lambardars, Chowkidars, POJK and West Pakistan refugees, Kashmiri migrants, and property tax.

In a significant step toward strengthening its organizational structure, the Congress decided to implement recommendations made by a fact-finding committee. The party will bifurcate larger districts to create smaller, more efficient district units and establish constituency-level units for better grassroots outreach. To improve coordination, the party decided to appoint assembly in-charges from the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC). The leadership also resolved to provide greater opportunities to young leaders, ensuring a blend of experience and energy in upcoming elections, including those for Panchayati Raj Institutions and the state assembly.

The party also launched the “Burargoon Ka Sammaan” campaign, an initiative to honour veteran leaders and grassroots workers who have significantly contributed to the party. The campaign was formally inaugurated by JKPCC President Karra in memory of veteran leader and former MP Trilochan Dutt. The program will be conducted across all districts throughout the year, recognizing the contributions of senior party members at the constituency level.

As part of its efforts to reconnect with the public and highlight pressing issues, the JKPCC announced the “Samvidhan Pad Yatra” in Jammu on January 18, 2025. The peaceful march, starting from Gandhi Chowk, Satwari, and culminating at Dr Ambedkar Chowk, Panama Crossing, will begin at 11:30 a.m. The yatra is part of Congress’s nationwide campaign to uphold constitutional values and draw attention to key public concerns.

Speaking at the meeting, Karra emphasized the need for senior leaders to strengthen their connection with grassroots workers and make the organization more inclusive. He reaffirmed Congress’s commitment to addressing public grievances and championing the rights of marginalized communities.