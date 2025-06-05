ETV Bharat / state

Congress Receives Social Media Support From Bangladesh: Assam CM Sarma

Notably, political parties in Assam have intensified campaigns on social media using tech-driven initiatives for outreach and voter engagement

File photo of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 5, 2025 at 3:17 PM IST

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged Wednesday that the state Congress party is receiving support from about 2,000 Facebook accounts purportedly based in Bangladesh.

During a press briefing in Assam's capital, Dispur, following a cabinet meeting, Sarma stated, "We have received information from reliable sources that the Assam Congress is taking social media assistance from about 2,000 Facebook accounts based in Bangladesh. We are investigating this matter seriously." While Sarma did not mention the nature of the assistance, his claims have triggered debate over foreign-based digital entities’ role in Indian politics.

Notably, political parties in the state have intensified campaigns on social media using tech-driven initiatives for outreach and voter engagement. Sarma also alleged that senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and his party sided with Pakistan during times of war. "Look at Rahul Gandhi's record. When India was at war with Pakistan, who did he support? Who did his party assist?" Sarma said.

Sarma claimed to be privy to discussions held at Rahul Gandhi's house while saying he has informants within the All India Congress Committee (AICC). "I even know what was discussed at a recent meeting in Rahul Gandhi's house. If you want, I can repeat everything line by line," he added.

