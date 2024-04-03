Congress Cautious About Rahul Gandhi Roadshow; No IUML Flags in Wayanad

Wayanad: As Congress MP Rahul Gandhi held a massive roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad ahead of filing his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024 from the constituency, the grand old party was cautious by avoiding flags of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which is part of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala owing to a past controversy.

As Rahul proceeded to file his nomination, huge crowds of people cheered for him with the sitting Congress MP waving at the people in reciprocation from the vehicle. Intriguingly, IUML flags were conspicuous with their absence at the Rahul Gandhi roadshow.

Sources said that the Congress has deliberately avoided the IUML party flags at the roadshow owing to a controversy during last Lok Sabha election campaigning.

In 2019, when Rahul came to Wayanad for the first time to contest Lok Sabha election from Wayanad along with Amethi constituency, enthusiastic IUML workers participated in the roadshow with their party flags, which became a controversial point and provided ammunition to the BJP to target Gandhi.

Then BJP national president and current Home Minister Amit Shah used this as a campaign subject in North India saying "One cannot identify whether the place is in India or Pakistan. Rahul Baba is contesting from such a seat".

BJP leaders used this waving of IUML flags in Rahul 's Wayanad roadshow 'generously' in election campaigns throughout the North.

Sources said that two days ago, leaders of Congress and IUML held separate meetings to plan Rahul Gandhi's roadshow with the leaders of both the parties deciding not to use any party flags in the road show other than Congress.

IUML leaders and MLAs besides workers from all the seven assembly constituencies, part of Wayanad LS segment accompanied Rahul throughout his roadshow. IUML general secretary PK Kunjalikkutty was in the special vehicle with Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier in the day Rahul arrived at Wayanad with his sister and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to submit nomination papers. Rahul is contesting in Wayanad for the second time.