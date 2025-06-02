Dalit Rape Victim's Death Creates A Political Storm In Bihar Amid Allegations Of Medical Negligence

Patna: The death of an eleven-year-old rape victim at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on Sunday has taken the state by the storm. The opposition parties are alleging that the girl was left waiting for hours in an ambulance and was not allotted a bed at the hospital, and blamed the government for negligence.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted on X that his party would not stay quiet and would ensure justice to the deceased girl’s family. "The brutality with a minor Dalit daughter followed by negligence in her treatment is extremely shameful. She could have been saved had she been given the medical treatment on time. But leave safety apart, the ‘double engine’ government showed utmost negligence in saving her life," Rahul posted

"We will not sit quietly till the victim’s family gets justice. Strict action must be taken against the culprits and the irresponsible officers," Rahul added.

Congress Protests Rape And Murder Of Dalit Minor In Muzaffarpur (ETV Bharat)

The barbaric incident

The minor Dalit girl was playing outside her house in a village under the Kurhani police station area in Muzaffarpur district on May 26. A fish seller allegedly lured the girl on the pretext of taking her to meet her maternal aunt.

However, the fish seller took the girl to a deserted place and raped her. He then used a sharp-edged weapon to slash her throat, chest, and belly. There were several marks of bites also on different parts of her body. Her vocal cords were damaged, and she could not speak.

The girl’s family found her in an injured condition that evening. She was rushed to the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur city. Later on, she was referred to the PMCH for better treatment. The accused was also arrested in the meantime.

Negligence allegations

"When we arrived at the PMCH on Saturday, the emergency department staff informed us that there was no space and directed us to other wards. We were sent to different wards while she stayed in the ambulance for hours," the victim’s father told reporters.

"Finally, she was admitted, but the doctors and other staff were more involved in shooing us away. We were not given any information about her. She passed away on Sunday morning. The government hospitals just take the lives of patients. My daughter would have survived if the doctors had not wasted several crucial hours," the girl’s father added.

As per Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Rajesh Ram, the minor was made to wait unattended in the ambulance for around four hours at the PMCH, which resulted in further deterioration in her condition and led to her death.

As per hospital records, the girl was registered at the Emergency at 1:23 pm on Saturday after arriving at the PMCH. She remained in the ambulance and was moved to various departments like the ENT (Ear, nose, throat) and paediatrics in search of a bed. The PMCH, which is currently being redeveloped, has no ICU facilities in these departments.

The victim was ultimately admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the gynaecology department at 3.44 pm, after a delay of over two hours. She passed away at 8:15 am on Sunday.

PMCH response to negligence allegations

The hospital authorities denied the allegations and said the hospital administration acted swiftly after the case came to their notice. "We received a message about the case around 2 pm, and our team acted fast. The doctors began treating the girl in the ambulance itself. Sadly, her injuries were very serious and we couldn’t save her," said Dr Abhijeet Singh, who was in-charge of the Emergency at the PMCH at that time.

Singh added that he got the first message about the patient from a Congress legislator who visited his chamber at the hospital. “Though the patient was conscious, she was in a very critical condition, and her prognosis was poor. Apart from the slit on her throat, she had a deep vertical cut right from below her throat to the abdomen," added Singh.

Political repercussions in the aftermath

The Congress has been demonstrating over the incident since Saturday, when the victim was shifted from Muzaffarpur to Patna.

The Congress leaders staged a dharna (sit-in protest) in the state capital on Sunday and took out a protest march from the state party headquarters at Sadaquat Ashram to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s official residence at 1, Aney Marg, demanding capital punishment for the culprit and severe action against the officials and doctors who showed negligence towards the victim.

However, the police stopped the march led by National Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib at Rajapur Pul locality. “Bihar is no longer safe for our daughters. The Muzaffarpur incident is not the first one. Such crimes are happening continuously in the state. The law and order situation here has hit rock bottom,” Chib said.

"The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state claims that the PMCH has been developed into a world-class hospital, but the hapless victim was left without treatment in the ambulance for hours. We demand that the perpetrator of the crime be hanged and stern action be taken against the people who showed negligence in her medical treatment. Our party will take up the issue from the streets to the legislature," Chib added.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the NDA government over the insensitiveness in the medical system.

"What is the use of constructing big buildings in the name of hospitals when anarchy, corruption, misbehaviour, deficiency and insensitivity prevail at them. The rape victim girl kept waiting outside PMCH, but the system did not budge," the RJD posted at its X handle.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary Ram Naresh Pandey pointed out that the health infrastructure in Bihar was in an extremely poor shape, and patients were not being admitted in hospitals due to the scarcity of beds.

"We are aghast at the suffering and death of the Dalit rape victim. The dilapidated health system of Bihar claimed her life. Health Minister Mangal Pandey should take responsibility for her death and resign from the state cabinet. We appeal to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to dismiss him (Pandey) from the cabinet, take strict action against all the irresponsible officials and doctors, including PMCH superintendent, and provide Rs 50 lakh compensation for the deceased girl’s family,” Pandey said.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JDU) asserted that prompt action would be taken in the case. "We are in deep shock over the death of the girl and stand with the bereaved family. The government will take prompt action in the case. The perpetrators of the crime would be punished. The loopholes in the PMCH, if any, would be investigated and rectified,” JDU spokesperson Abhishek Jha said.