ETV Bharat / state

Congress Promises Rs 8,500 To Unemployed Youths If Voted To Power In Delhi

Ahead of Delhi polls, Congress promised to give Rs 8,500 to educated unemployed youths in national capital for one year if it comes to power.

Congress Promises Rs 8,500 To Unemployed Youths If Voted To Power In Delhi
Representational Image (Getty Images)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 12, 2025, 3:12 PM IST

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday promised to give Rs 8,500 to educated unemployed youths in Delhi for one year if it comes to power in Delhi. The financial assistance will be provided under a scheme called the 'Yuva Udaan Yojana' and it is not free, AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot said at a press conference.

"We will provide financial assistance to youths who can show their skills in a company, factory or organisation. They will get money through these companies. This is not a scheme under which one will get money while sitting at home," Pilot said.

"We will try that people are absorbed in those fields where they have received training... so that they can... improve their skill set," he added. On January 6, the Congress announced 'Pyaari Didi Yojana', promising a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for women if it is voted to power.

On January 8, the party announced 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana' under which it promised to provide free health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh. Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8.

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday promised to give Rs 8,500 to educated unemployed youths in Delhi for one year if it comes to power in Delhi. The financial assistance will be provided under a scheme called the 'Yuva Udaan Yojana' and it is not free, AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot said at a press conference.

"We will provide financial assistance to youths who can show their skills in a company, factory or organisation. They will get money through these companies. This is not a scheme under which one will get money while sitting at home," Pilot said.

"We will try that people are absorbed in those fields where they have received training... so that they can... improve their skill set," he added. On January 6, the Congress announced 'Pyaari Didi Yojana', promising a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for women if it is voted to power.

On January 8, the party announced 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana' under which it promised to provide free health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh. Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UNEMPLOYED YOUTHSDELHI POLLSDELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONSCONGRESS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.