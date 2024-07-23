Congress Promises People-Centric Manifesto for Upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections

Jammu: Jammu Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Vikar Rasool Wani announced that the Congress party will introduce a people’s manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections promising guarantees and commitments that will be fulfilled on time. Vikar Rasool Wani, along with working president Raman Balla and former Minister Lal Singh, addressed a press conference at the Jammu party office here on Tuesday.

Wani criticised the BJP for causing significant hardships over the past 10 years, impacting every section of society. He emphasised that Congress will reach out to the people to listen to their issues and incorporate their demands into the manifesto, aiming to provide relief to all those who have suffered.

The JKPCC has constituted two committees for Jammu province to engage with people in different districts and gather suggestions from all stakeholders. These suggestions will be presented to the Manifesto Committee of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) under the chairmanship of Prof Saifuddin Soz. Similarly, a sub-committee for Kashmir province will be formed within the next 15 days to undertake a similar exercise.

Wani stated that the Congress party is fully prepared for the assembly elections, adhering to the Supreme Court's deadline of September 30, and urged party cadres to be ready. He expressed grave concern over the increased terror activities in the region, attributing it to the government's failure to take timely steps to strengthen the security network. Wani called on the government to take all necessary measures to control the situation and ensure that the assembly elections are held on time.

He highlighted that previous elections were conducted in even more challenging circumstances and that the restoration of democracy itself would send a strong message against terrorism.

Furthermore, Wani demanded the restoration of statehood before the elections to return full powers to the people. He criticised the recent order that transferred all powers from the elected government to the Lt Governor, calling it another betrayal by the BJP. He suggested that this move was made by the BJP out of fear that a non-BJP government, comprising Congress and other like-minded parties, would come to power after the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.