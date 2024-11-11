Kharge Slams Modi In Jharkhand, Says PM Claims To Be A Backward Leader But Works For The Rich

Palamu: Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he belongs to the backward class but works for the 'forward class' and the rich.

"PM Modi says he is a backward leader but always work for the welfare of the forward, the rich. Even while extending his support, he backs those who trample the Dalits and poor and insult women," Kharge said at an election rally in Palamu while campaigning for Radhakrishna Kishore from Chhatarpur and Lal Suraj from Panki seat in Manatu.

He also alleged that 27 percent reservation for OBCs has been passed by the Parliament but nothing has been done in reality. "PM Modi wants to hand over Jharkhand to the rich but the people of Jharkhand have self-esteem and will never allow this to happen," he said adding that Congress has always fought for the poor and will continue to do so.

"Despite being Gujarat CM for 13 years and PM for 11, could you wipe tears from the eyes of poor in the state? Did golden age come to Guajarat? No, PM Modi is lying and public is seeing his lies," he said while alleging that the PM lied that farmers would double their income.

He assured to fulfill the five guarantees announced in the manifesto. "Likewise we fulfilled the five guarantees in Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, we promise to do the same in Jharkhand," he added.