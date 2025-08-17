ETV Bharat / state

Congress Faces Crisis In Madhya Pradesh As District President Appointments Spark Protests

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Congress is faced with a major crisis after the announcement of the much-awaited organisational overhaul with the release of a list of 71 district presidents on Saturday. The new development triggered resentment, protests and resignations across crucial districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Burhanpur.

Major controversy erupted in Raghogarh after former minister Jaivardhan Singh’s name appeared in the list. The son of former CM Digvijay Singh has been appointed as the Congress President for the Guna district.

However, his supporters held protests soon after the announcement, perceiving Singh’s appointment as Guna district president as a “political demotion”. They even burnt an effigy of state Congress chief Jitu Patwari.

The reappointment of Praveen Saxena as Bhopal district president also stirred discontent. Former district president Monu Saxena, who was among the top probables, criticised the move on social media. A Facebook post from the ‘Monu Saxena Fan Club’ claimed that Rahul Gandhi's vision for organisational creation had been “dissolved in Bhopal.” He accused the party of appointing Praveen under the influence of individuals with ties to the BJP.

Similar backlash was witnessed in Indore, where Chintu Chouksey was elevated to the city president position, while Vipin Wankhede was given the district president charge. Their appointment invited strong opposition from former women’s wing chief Sakshi Shukla Daga.