Congress Faces Crisis In Madhya Pradesh As District President Appointments Spark Protests

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Congress is faced with a major crisis after the announcement of the much-awaited organisational overhaul with the release of a list of 71 district presidents on Saturday. The new development triggered resentment, protests and resignations across crucial districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Burhanpur.
Major controversy erupted in Raghogarh after former minister Jaivardhan Singh’s name appeared in the list. The son of former CM Digvijay Singh has been appointed as the Congress President for the Guna district.
However, his supporters held protests soon after the announcement, perceiving Singh’s appointment as Guna district president as a “political demotion”. They even burnt an effigy of state Congress chief Jitu Patwari.
The reappointment of Praveen Saxena as Bhopal district president also stirred discontent. Former district president Monu Saxena, who was among the top probables, criticised the move on social media. A Facebook post from the ‘Monu Saxena Fan Club’ claimed that Rahul Gandhi's vision for organisational creation had been “dissolved in Bhopal.” He accused the party of appointing Praveen under the influence of individuals with ties to the BJP.
अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष आदरणीय मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे जी के मार्गदर्शन एवं नेता प्रतिपक्ष, जननायक श्री राहुल गांधी जी की मंशानुरूप मध्यप्रदेश में संगठन सृजन अभियान के तहत जिला अध्यक्षों के निर्वाचन की प्रक्रिया संपन्न हुई।— MP Congress (@INCMP) August 16, 2025
यह सम्पूर्ण प्रक्रिया गहन विचार-विमर्श,… pic.twitter.com/U6y2kXUB2L
Similar backlash was witnessed in Indore, where Chintu Chouksey was elevated to the city president position, while Vipin Wankhede was given the district president charge. Their appointment invited strong opposition from former women’s wing chief Sakshi Shukla Daga.
In Ujjain (rural) and Satna, the appointments of Mahesh Parmar and Siddharth Kushwaha, respectively, are being opposed by party workers.
In Satna, the discontent also led to resignations, as Hemant Patil, district spokesperson and president of the Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Cell, resigned in protest.
Supporters of senior leader Arun Yadav also registered their protest, though privately, after his name was missing from the list from Burhanpur.
Following the unrest, state chief Patwari issued a public message, probably as a damage control attempt.
“It is only through everyone’s best contributions that a strong organisation is the identity of Congress in Madhya Pradesh!” he wrote. “In this process of organisation building, comrades who were left out of the selection will soon be given new responsibilities!”
कांग्रेस परिवार के जांबाज साथियों,— Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) August 17, 2025
अब हमें मिलकर #संगठन_सृजन_अभियान के अगले पड़ाव की ओर कदम बढ़ाना है! #कांग्रेस के विचार और संस्कार को जन-जन तक, पंचायतों तक लेकर जाना है!
सभी के सर्वश्रेष्ठ योगदान से ही सशक्त संगठन मप्र में कांग्रेस की पहचान है! संगठन निर्माण की इस प्रकिया में…
According to the list, of the 71 names, 21 are reappointments, while six MLAs and 11 former MLAs have been given responsibility.
The list includes 12 OBCs, 10 STs, 8 SCs, three minorities, and four women. (With inputs from agencies)
