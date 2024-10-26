ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Congress Party Releases 2nd List For 23 Seats

We will fight together to realise the dreams of the people of Maharashtra, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said. ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: Congress released the second list of candidates for 23 seats for the upcoming state assembly polls in Maharashtra on Friday. The grand old party nominated Dr Rajesh Tukaram Manvatkar from Bhusawal, Swati Sandeep Wakekar from Jalgaon, and Mahesh Gangane from Akot, among others.

The names of the candidates were announced after the chairing of a brief meeting of Congress’ Central Election Committee (CEC) on Saturday. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, after the CEC meeting on Friday, said that the party also discussed the remaining seats of Maharashtra.

Commenting on the alleged differences between the Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Chennithala said that the MVA is contesting unitedly and there are no differences between them.

“We will fight together to realise the dreams of the people of Maharashtra. We are confident that MVA will form the government. People are ready to throw out this corrupt government,” Chennithala said.