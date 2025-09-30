Congress Opts For OBC-Jat Leadership In Haryana
Congress names Rao Narender Singh, an OBC, as PCC chief and veteran BS Hooda as new CLP leader 11 months after losing 2024 assembly elections.
Published : September 30, 2025 at 4:57 PM IST
By Amit Agnihotri
New Delhi: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has finally named Rao Narender Singh as the new Haryana unit chief and Bhupinder Singh Hooda as the new legislative party leader, but the decision has left many in the grand old party wondering over the delay.
The decision was made last evening. The high command had been mulling leadership change in Haryana since the Congress lost the 2024 assembly elections to the BJP. Former chief minister BS Hooda was the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader then, and his close aide Udai Bhan was the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief, which meant that effectively Hooda controlled the entire state unit.
According to party insiders, leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi wanted to change that situation and bring in younger faces to steer the northern state but the latest decision showed that the grand old party could not find a suitable replacement of the former chief minister and that the Haryana Congress largely revolved around the veteran who has influence over most of the 37 lawmakers.
The Haryana loss had shocked the Congress high command as it was overconfident of a win in the state following an assurance by Hooda. Later, Hooda was not invited to a post-poll review of the election results held a day after at Kharge’s residence.
The high command’s efforts to forge a new team in Haryana continued over the past 11 months as it explored various combinations but had to finally fall back on Hooda, who had termed the 2024 assembly elections as his last contest. In the meantime, Hooda’s rival groups, led by veteran Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala, hoped for a change of guard but would now have to deal with the new situation.
Kharge, however, made a significant change in the state leadership by naming Rao Narender Singh, an OBC leader and former minister, as the new PCC chief. This is in line with Rahul’s OBC push across the country. The move also showed that the high command had shelved the Dalit-Jat leadership combination that it practised in Haryana over the past 18 years to opt for an OBC-Jat leadership formula.
Former PCC chief Udai Bhan, a Dalit leader, was brought in on the recommendations of Hooda two years ago. Bhan had replaced Kumari Selja, another Dalit leader who belonged to the anti-Hooda camp. Before her, Ashok Tanwar and Phool Chand Mullana, both Dalits, were the Haryana Congress chiefs. Hooda, a Jat leader, remained the Congress legislative party leader all this time.
According to the AICC secretary in charge of Haryana, Jitendra Baghel, the decision related to the new state team was taken after careful consideration, keeping in mind the fact that OBCs constitute around 55 per cent of Haryana’s population and the Jats around 22 per cent.
“The OBC-Jat leadership team will address a large chunk of the state’s population and will drive our future strategy to counter the BJP,” Bhagel told ETV Bharat.
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) functionary played down the dominant Hooda factor, saying the former chief minister was a veteran of the influential Jat community and would play an active role inside the assembly.
“See, it is the state unit chief who drives the party organisation. The CLP leader deals with the government inside the assembly and has to be an experienced hand,” said Bhagel.
“My role will be to strengthen the party and push our ideology among the people,” state unit chief Rao Narender Singh told ETV Bharat.
While the grand old party was happy over his appointment, the move sparked off dissent among a section of the OBC leaders in the grand old party, indicating the challenges ahead.
“The Congress should introspect on why the party is down in the state. Rahul Gandhi had wanted a clean and youthful leader, but the decision is quite the opposite. This will impact the morale of the workers,” senior leader Ajay Yadav, former chief of AICC OBC department, told ETV Bharat.
Also Read
Rahul Says PM 'Betrayed' People Of Ladakh, Demands Judicial Probe Into Police Firing Fatalities
Congress Demands FIR Against BJP Spokesperson Over Alleged Threat To Shoot Rahul Gandhi