Congress Opts For OBC-Jat Leadership In Haryana

By Amit Agnihotri

New Delhi: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has finally named Rao Narender Singh as the new Haryana unit chief and Bhupinder Singh Hooda as the new legislative party leader, but the decision has left many in the grand old party wondering over the delay.

The decision was made last evening. The high command had been mulling leadership change in Haryana since the Congress lost the 2024 assembly elections to the BJP. Former chief minister BS Hooda was the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader then, and his close aide Udai Bhan was the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief, which meant that effectively Hooda controlled the entire state unit.

According to party insiders, leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi wanted to change that situation and bring in younger faces to steer the northern state but the latest decision showed that the grand old party could not find a suitable replacement of the former chief minister and that the Haryana Congress largely revolved around the veteran who has influence over most of the 37 lawmakers.

The Haryana loss had shocked the Congress high command as it was overconfident of a win in the state following an assurance by Hooda. Later, Hooda was not invited to a post-poll review of the election results held a day after at Kharge’s residence.

The high command’s efforts to forge a new team in Haryana continued over the past 11 months as it explored various combinations but had to finally fall back on Hooda, who had termed the 2024 assembly elections as his last contest. In the meantime, Hooda’s rival groups, led by veteran Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala, hoped for a change of guard but would now have to deal with the new situation.

Kharge, however, made a significant change in the state leadership by naming Rao Narender Singh, an OBC leader and former minister, as the new PCC chief. This is in line with Rahul’s OBC push across the country. The move also showed that the high command had shelved the Dalit-Jat leadership combination that it practised in Haryana over the past 18 years to opt for an OBC-Jat leadership formula.

Former PCC chief Udai Bhan, a Dalit leader, was brought in on the recommendations of Hooda two years ago. Bhan had replaced Kumari Selja, another Dalit leader who belonged to the anti-Hooda camp. Before her, Ashok Tanwar and Phool Chand Mullana, both Dalits, were the Haryana Congress chiefs. Hooda, a Jat leader, remained the Congress legislative party leader all this time.