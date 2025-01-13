Congress Does Not Believe In Making False Promises: Party's Delhi In-Charge Qazi Nizamuddin

New Delhi: Congress, like other political parties, is looking to perform well in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Considered a close confidant of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Delhi Congress in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin talked to ETV Bharat on the party's strategy for the polls.

'Fully prepared for the polls'

Nizamuddin said his fully prepared for the Delhi Assembly elections and the party's Delhi unit is ready for the electoral battle. Nizamuddin was made the in-charge President of Delhi Congress Committee after Deepak Babaria gave up the post given his ill-health and the party's dismal performance in the Haryana Assembly polls. On being asked whether he was given less time for the Delhi polls, Nizamuddin said Congress has a strong organization and the party has its government in several states. He said it does not matter if he had less time at his hands to prepare his party for the Delhi Assembly elections.

On Congress' Pyari Didi scheme

Nizamuddin said his party has also announced to implement the Pyari Didi scheme if it forms government in Delhi. He said the party is working on several other schemes and the same will be announced soon. "We will announce those schemes which we can implement. We will not make announcements like Aam Aadmi Party Convenor Arvind Kejriwal did in Punjab. Our party does not make false promises, he said.

Nizamuddin is a four time MLA from Manglaur Assembly constituency of Haridwar district in Uttarakhand. Apart from being a close confidant of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Nizamuddin also has a good rapport with Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devendra Yadav. He is camping in Delhi for the last two months to make strategies for the party and its candidates.

The Congress had promised to give Rs 8,500 to every educated unemployed youth for one year under ‘Yuva Udaan Yojana’ if voted to power in the national capital.AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot had announced the scheme on Sunday.



