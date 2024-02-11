Congress MLAs Flown Back to Patna, Day Before Floor Test

Patna: With less than 24 hours left for the crucial trust vote in Bihar, legislators of the Congress, who had been made to camp in Telangana for a week, returned to Patna on Sunday evening. The MLAs will be driven straight to the residence of former Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The Congress legislators will be staying, until Monday, with their counterparts from RJD and the Left, at 5, Deshratna Marg, the government bungalow allotted to Yadav when he was the Deputy CM. The 'Mahagathbandhan', as the Congress, RJD and Left combine is known in local parlance, lost power less than a month ago as a result of JD (U) President and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's abrupt return to the BJP-led NDA.

Sixteen MLAs had landed in Hyderabad on February 4 and were accommodated at a resort near the city. Party sources said remaining three MLAs later joined them. Tight security arrangements were made for their stay at Siri Nature's Valley Resort at Kagazghat in Rangareddy district, about 40 km from the city.

Meanwhile, RJD legislators, who had reached Yadav's home on Saturday for a luncheon, but were asked to stay back till the trust vote, seem to be enjoying a carnival-like atmosphere. RJD MLAs enjoyed leisure time at the residence of former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav’s residence in Patna while playing songs on musical instruments to entertain themselves.

One such video, which is making rounds on social media, shows RJD MLA Yusuf Salahuddin sitting alongside Tejashwi Yadav and playing guitar. He is seen singing the song ‘Na chedo hamein, Ham sataye hue hain; Boht zakham seenay pe, Khae huae hain.’ Tejashwi Yadav was also seen enjoying the music.

Meanwhile, BJP has taken all of its 78 MLAs to Bodh Gaya for a two-day workshop while JD-U is making all efforts to keep all 45 MLAs intact before the crucial floor test on February 12.

The NDA is comfortably placed, having a combined strength of 128 MLAs in the 243-member state assembly. Nonetheless, the Congress, which has only 19 MLAs, was plagued by fears of a split ahead of the trust vote, a reason why it may have chosen to transport its legislators to the southern state. (With Agency Inputs)