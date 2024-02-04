Loading...

Congress MLAs from Bihar arrive in Hyderabad ahead of February 12 trust vote

Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Singh said 16 Congress MLAs are reaching Hyderabad and the rest will also join them soon. This comes after at least 40 Jharkhand's JMM MLAs had come to Hyderabad amid the coalition's fears that the BJP may attempt to "poach" them.

Hyderabad: Several Congress MLAs from Bihar arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday. Media reports claimed that the arrival of the Congress MLAs is part of a precautionary measure taken by the party to prevent any poaching attempts as the newly formed NDA government in Bihar, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, seeks a trust vote on February 12.

“16 Congress MLAs are reaching Hyderabad and the rest will also join them soon," says Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Singh. Congress sources said AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar, protocol chairman Harkara Venugopal and senior Congress leaders Malreddy Ramreddy are coordinating the affairs of Bihar MLAs".

The Congress MLAs from Bihar have come to greet Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, who assumed office recently following the party's victory in the December 2023 Assembly elections. The MLAs are likely to stay in Hyderabad till February 11, the sources said.

