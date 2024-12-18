Congress MLA Sukhwinder Singh Kotli's Nephew Murdered In Jalandhar, Two Associates Injured

Jalandhar: Ahead of elections to Jalandhar Municipal Corporation, the nephew of Congress' Adampur MLA Sukhwinder Kotli's nephew was beaten to death by around eight boys over an argument here.

As per reports, Kotli's nephew Sunny, a resident of Kotli Beas village in Adampur got into an argument with the eight boys. As the tussle intensified the group thrashed Sunny and his two friends. While Sunny succumbed to his injuries, his two friends were critically injured in the incident.

Law and order situation in Punjab has deteriorated

Kotli, in an audio conversation said at around 3 am on Wednesday, seven to eight miscreants beat Sunny. It all started with a minor argument. "My nephew was murdered and his two friends were critically injured. It should be brought to people's attention that the law and order situation in Punjab has deteriorated and hooliganism is prevalent everywhere," the legislator said. He said Sunny was killed mercilessly

Demand for justice from SSP

Kotli said he has appealed SSP of Jalandhar Rural Police Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh to arrest the accused and provide justice to Sunny's family. The MLA said the police should register an FIR so that he and his family can get justice and such incidents do not reoccur in the future. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP Punjab President Aman Arora and Executive President Shari Khalsa are slated to visit Jalandhar to campaign for the municipal corporation elections. Congress workers and leaders are irked over the murder of the Congress legislator's murder ahead of the Chief Minister's visit to Jalandhar.

Municipal elections in Punjab will be conducted on December 21. The elections will be held in five municipal corporations including Patiala, Ludhiana, Phagwara, Amritsar, and Jalandhar, as well as 43 municipal councils. The votes will be counted on the same day as the elections. The elections are being held after a two-year delay.