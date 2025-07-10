ETV Bharat / state

Congress MLA Nana Patole Takes Jibe At Eknath Shinde Over His Delhi Visit

Eknath Shinde is currently in New Delhi and his visit assumes signifance after recent significant political developmemts in Maharashtra

Congress MLA Nana Patole Takes A Jibe At Eknath Shinde Over His Delhi Visit
File photo of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 10, 2025 at 6:59 PM IST

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader and MLA Nana Patole took a jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over his visit to New Delhi.

Shinde rushed to the national capital on Wednesday evening and was not present for the opening of the Sindoor Bridge in Mumbai. The Bridge was opened by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Patole, who was former Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief, said, "What is happening in Maharashtra? There is internal rivalry in the Maharashtra government. There are fights (among the three ruiling parties). There is a gangwar in the government. We do not know why Eknath Shinde has gone to Delhi. He would have gone there to inform leaders (BJP top-brass) about the gangwar. He wants to narrate the story of gang-war to the leaders in Delhi."

The visit to Delhi by Shinde comes after Shiv Sena Minister Pratap Sarnaik participated in a rally of Marathi people in the Mira-Bhayander area in the Thane district and challenged the police to arrest him. Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad had 'slapped' a worker in the canteen of MLA hostel in south Mumbai over stale food which was being served.

Also, recently, both the Thackeray brothers - Uddhav and Raj, who lead the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackerey) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena respectively, shared the stage after almost 20 years for a victory rally.

The Monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislature is currently underway. Shiv Sena led by Shinde is part of the Maharashtra government. Ajit Pawar led Nationalist Congress Party is also a part of the state government. It is understood that Shinde has postponed his programems in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena Minister Uday Samant defended Shinde saying, "I was in the Maharashtra Leguislature on Wednesday and not aware about whom Shinde met in New Delhi. It is our responsiblity to meet leaders in New Delhi and get funds for the development of Maharashtra and Mumbai. Shinde would have visited the national capital with the same feeling".

