Congress MLA Nana Patole Takes Jibe At Eknath Shinde Over His Delhi Visit

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader and MLA Nana Patole took a jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over his visit to New Delhi.

Shinde rushed to the national capital on Wednesday evening and was not present for the opening of the Sindoor Bridge in Mumbai. The Bridge was opened by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Patole, who was former Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief, said, "What is happening in Maharashtra? There is internal rivalry in the Maharashtra government. There are fights (among the three ruiling parties). There is a gangwar in the government. We do not know why Eknath Shinde has gone to Delhi. He would have gone there to inform leaders (BJP top-brass) about the gangwar. He wants to narrate the story of gang-war to the leaders in Delhi."

The visit to Delhi by Shinde comes after Shiv Sena Minister Pratap Sarnaik participated in a rally of Marathi people in the Mira-Bhayander area in the Thane district and challenged the police to arrest him. Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad had 'slapped' a worker in the canteen of MLA hostel in south Mumbai over stale food which was being served.