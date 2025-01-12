ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Congress MLA Indra Sao, Family Injured In Road Accident

The damaged car in which Congress MLA Indra Sao and his family was travelling ( ETV Bharat )

Balodabazar: Congress MLA Indra Sao from Bhatapara, Balodabazar, and seven others, including his family members, were injured in a severe road accident on Sunday morning, police officials said. The incident took place at around 8:45 am when the MLA’s car collided head-on with a truck at the Nadhira turn in the Babhani police station area, they said.

According to official sources, MLA Indra Sao was travelling with his family from Ambikapur to Renukut en route to Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh bath.

Among the injured were MLA Indra Sao, his wife Pratima Sao, daughters Sanju Shruti and Swati Sao, and relatives Madhurima Sao and Saraswati Sao. MLA Sao sustained injuries to his hand, while his wife and a female relative suffered fractures. The MLA’s wife, in critical condition, has been referred to the district hospital.