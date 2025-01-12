Chhattisgarh: Congress MLA Indra Sao, Family Injured In Road Accident

Balodabazar: Congress MLA Indra Sao from Bhatapara, Balodabazar, and seven others, including his family members, were injured in a severe road accident on Sunday morning, police officials said. The incident took place at around 8:45 am when the MLA’s car collided head-on with a truck at the Nadhira turn in the Babhani police station area, they said.
According to official sources, MLA Indra Sao was travelling with his family from Ambikapur to Renukut en route to Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh bath.
Among the injured were MLA Indra Sao, his wife Pratima Sao, daughters Sanju Shruti and Swati Sao, and relatives Madhurima Sao and Saraswati Sao. MLA Sao sustained injuries to his hand, while his wife and a female relative suffered fractures. The MLA’s wife, in critical condition, has been referred to the district hospital.
Among the injured are MLA Sao, his wife, daughters, relatives, PSO Tukeshwar Yadav, and the driver. The MLA sustained hand injuries, while his wife and a relative suffered fractures. The MLA’s Personal Security Officer (PSO), Tukeshwar Yadav has sustained a serious head injury. The truck driver, Dwarika Sahu was also badly injured and is currently undergoing treatment.
The locals and passersby rushed the injured to the Myorpur Community Health Center. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. The officials have started questioning the truck driver.
