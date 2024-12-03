Congress MLA Abhimanyu Poonia Booked For Making Controversial Statement

Barmer: MLA Abhimanyu Poonia, who is also the President of Rajasthan Youth Congress, has been booked for allegedly making a controversial statement regarding officials, police said.

Poonia represents the Sangariya Assembly seat in the Rajasthan Assembly. Recently addressing a programme, the MLA said, "If the officials trouble you more, you must thrash the the official and then we will see it."

Sedva Police Station in-charge Deep Singh said that case under sections 192, 352, 351(2), 353 (1), 56 and 57 of the BNS 2023 has been registered against Poonia.

Poonia had made the statement during the 'Naukri Do-Nasha Nahi' programme. The comment by the MLA was also trolled on social media. Police said that the Jodhpur Range Inspector General Vikas Kumar took a serious cognisance and asked Barmer Superintendent of Police Narendrasingh Meena to take legal opinion on the matter. Deepsingh said that Poonia made the remarks on November 30 during a programme organsied by the Rajasthan Youth Congress.